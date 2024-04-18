Leeds United will be solely focussed on clinching promotion up to the Premier League between now and the end of the gruelling Championship season, but will also have a send-off for a club icon in mind as well.

Stuart Dallas' retirement news wouldn't have come from nowhere like a bolt from the blue, with the Northern Irishman out of action for the Whites since 2022 owing to a horrific injury, but the announcement would have hurt all the same considering the positive impact he used to have for Leeds at his very peak.

The promotion-chasers could well have this deal up their sleeve when the transfer window opens in a bid to try and find an ideal Dallas replacement, with this versatile man previously on Leeds' agenda as a target in January.

Leeds going after West Ham United man

According to a report by journalist Graeme Bailey, a number of teams around England are interested in signing fringe West Ham United man Ben Johnson this coming summer alongside Leeds.

Premier League outfits Aston Villa, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur could well feel they have the upper hand in trying to get a deal over the line, but top-flight interest in Johnson's services won't deter Leeds especially if they move back up to the same division as these clubs soon.

Johnson's flexible nature in being able to play at both full-back positions, in central midfield and even down the flanks further forward will really interest Leeds ahead of other suitors, with Dallas able to operate in all of these spots before injury disaster struck.

With Johnson also available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign owing to his Hammers contract running out, the Whites would be fools to not try and reignite a deal for a player they were keen on only a matter of months ago.

Johnson as Dallas' replacement

As much as Johnson could fill the hole left behind by Dallas by playing all over the pitch, the wantaway Hammers figure would also be a smart buy to replace Connor Roberts if he returns to Burnley.

The £20k-per week man has started at right-back 37 times whilst playing for the London Stadium-based outfit, his most frequented position for the Irons.

Therefore, with Roberts potentially back off to Turf Moor and Luke Ayling leaving at the end of the season officially, the adaptable 24-year-old will definitely plug a gap there if signed.

Making 13 Premier League appearances this season, David Moyes does still utilise his fringe figure on occasion with the Scottish manager playing him further forward down the channels in heavy defeats to Arsenal and Manchester United earlier in April.

The now-retired Dallas always managed to step up and put in a performance in wherever selected much like the adaptable Johnson, playing all across the midfield positions during his 267 Whites appearances with long stints in defence also occurring.

Johnson has been praised for his sterling attitude at the London Stadium even when he's not been the main man receiving all the praise alongside his willingness to start wherever needed, with ex-Hammers attacker Trevor Sinclair describing the 24-year-old as "superb" when filling in for the Irons at the back in 2021.

It will be a hard ask for Johnson to come in and be as impactful as Dallas was for Leeds, if near on impossible.

But, as a flexible body who could add strength in depth to a number of positions, it should be a no-brainer decision to get him in if they can beat a whole host of other suitors to his coveted signature.