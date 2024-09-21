Sky Sports reporter Dan Bardell has shared his concern for Leeds United with a key star described as their biggest injury worry at Thorp Arch.

Leeds dealt fitness concerns with Farke cautiously hopeful

Following their first Championship defeat of the season against Burnley last weekend, with Basir Humphreys breaking Whites hearts in the dying seconds of added time, manager Daniel Farke must now prepare his side for their all-important clash at Cardiff City.

The Yorkshire side are looking to secure Premier League promotion after narrowly missing out on a place in the top flight last term, having lost 1-0 to Southampton in their Championship play-off final back in May.

Leeds lost a host of players over the summer window as well, including star trio Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter, so Farke really cannot afford an injury crisis on top of this.

Leeds United's next five Championship games Date Cardiff City vs Leeds United 21 September Leeds United vs Coventry City 28 September Norwich City vs Leeds United October 1 Sunderland vs Leeds United October 4 Leeds United vs Sheffield United October 18

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Cardiff, Farke revealed the players who have been suffering with a few problems in the build up to their trip to Wales.

"We had a few little knocks and hits and problems during this week. Rodon missed two training sessions due to some glute problems," said Farke on Leeds team news.

“Junior Firpo was struggling a bit with his MCL, Manor Solomon with some back problems. Joe Rothwell rolled his ankle, a few concerns but I’m carefully optimistic all of them will be available. Biggest question mark is [Manor] Solomon. [Max] Wober back in training today, just a light session, we wait to see his body reacts.

“Patrick Bamford back in team training since last Tuesday. Like all the players he can’t wait to be involved again. He tries to earn his place back in the squad and he’s edging closer.”

While Farke is hopeful Manor Solomon will be available, the Israeli international has been described as a "major" doubt in the build up to this game (Adam Pope).

The Spurs loanee has impressed in parts since making the move to Elland Road from N17, with pundit Paul Robinson calling him "quality" and Leeds' best signing of the summer window.

Solomon absence would be real "blow" for Leeds

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Sky journalist Bardell says potentially losing Solomon is a real worry for Leeds and would be a "blow", and they cannot afford any more high-profile absences.

“Leeds are taking a few hits at the moment," said Bardell.

“They can’t afford to be without too many players at one time and obviously they’ve lost a few attacking players. It’s a blow to lose Solomon because I’m not convinced they’ve got the squad depth at the moment to cover a mass of injuries. Losing two key players who play in the same position is a blow.“

The winger, valued at a sky-high £11 million by Transfermarkt, was out for the majority of the season in his debut campaign at Tottenham through injury - so supporters will be hoping he has better luck further north.