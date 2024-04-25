Leeds United will know picking up yet another victory on Friday night away at Queens Park Rangers will see them edge closer to an automatic promotion triumph, with Daniel Farke's men absolutely desperate for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Championship doesn't work like that, however, and Marti Cifuente's Hoops won't be pushovers by any stretch of the imagination - the Spaniard in charge at Loftus Road has steered them out of the drop-zone in remarkable fashion, since joining in October last year.

It could well even end up being another second-tier classic like Leeds' 4-3 away win at Middlesbrough last time out, but Leeds fans travelling all the way down to London will no doubt just want a more straightforward game with the three points then returning up to West Yorkshire comfortably.

Farke could look to tinker with the Whites lineup that raised the away end's blood pressure against Boro, with Ilia Gruev potentially dropping out in two changes...

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Despite putting in a 'flappy' performance against Boro, as was described by Yorkshire Evening Post Graham Smyth at full-time, Illan Meslier should stay put in goal for the trip to QPR.

The Frenchman will know his display at the Riverside Stadium fell short of his standards for the campaign so far, with the lofty goalkeeper picking up 19 clean sheets in the division this season away from this horror show.

2 RB - Sam Byram

Sam Byram was picked at right-back for the clash against Michael Carrick's men, passing his assessment competently enough to be rewarded with another start at QPR.

Winning seven duels in the barnstorming 4-3 victory, the experienced 30-year-old will hope his display against QPR comes with a clean sheet at full-time after such an exhilarating and draining affair against Boro.

With Connor Roberts out injured, the former Norwich City man could well end up making that full-back spot his own in the crunch matches to come.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon was exposed at points last time out, notably tangling with Meslier to help Isaiah Jones net early on for the hosts.

It wasn't the Tottenham Hotspur loanee at his unbelievable best, but the Welshman still would walk off the pitch with seven clearances managed and a 90% pass accuracy in-tact despite looking shaky in patches.

4 CB - Ethan Ampadu

His compatriot, Ethan Ampadu, also wasn't completely at the races at the Riverside, the Whites captain notably caught out with a long ball over the top towards the end of the contest for Emmanuel Latte Lath to head over Meslier.

Still, the numbers from the 4-3 affair suggest that the former Chelsea youth player wasn't a disaster throughout.

Winning 100% of his duels like Rodon, Ampadu also notched up a key pass in the enthralling contest to help his team out when they rampaged forward.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo certainly contributed going forward for his gung-ho away side in the 4-3 win, crossing expertly into the box for Patrick Bamford to instinctively fire in for 2-1 on the night.

Revealing after the game that he was unwell in the build-up, nobody would have noticed unless the ex-Barcelona man had stated.

Winning his fair share of duels in the game too, with six successfully won from eight attempted, Farke will want the same commitment levels from Firpo away at QPR alongside his magic going forward.

6 CM - Glen Kamara

Ilia Gruev might not be so lucky to keep his place for the clash under the lights at Loftus Road, putting in an unmemorable performance at the Riverside.

The former Werder Bremen man would only manage 34 touches of the ball, which was less than Meslier on the night, and failed to stand out centrally as a result.

Smyth was critical of Gruev's first-half showing, stating that he 'couldn't get control' of the game in the opening 45 minutes, and dished out an unsatisfactory 6/10 rating to the Bulgarian midfielder consequently.

Described as an "absolute machine" by ex-Leeds great Jermaine Beckford on Sky Sports when the Whites beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Glen Kamara could well replace Gruev for the game in West London now.

7 RM - Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto will just be buzzing to pick up from where he left off against QPR, having terrorised the Boro defence all night in the 4-3 win.

The Italian attacker will be even more assured that he will get the nod to start owing to Daniel James picking up a troubling injury at the Riverside late out when substituted on for Gnonto, but the electric 20-year-old would have likely been chosen anyway based on his slick showing last game.

Gnonto scored the crucial third goal to steer Farke's men to a dramatic win, not caring one bit with loud shouts that his strike was offside by confidently firing past Seny Dieng.

Wheeling away to celebrate with a wide grin after bagging, Gnonto will hope he can run over to the Leeds away support packed into Loftus Road after scoring another vital strike on Friday night.

8 CAM - Archie Gray

Archie Gray shone in a more attacking role against Carrick's stubborn hosts, placed in this spot with Byram picked at right-back.

Gray looked far more comfortable and unshackled from his defensive responsibilities subsequently and will likely get the call to start here again versus QPR.

9 CAM - Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter would have frustrated and delighted the Leeds masses in equal measure at the Riverside, lackadaisically giving the ball away numerous times in the crunch clash but also bombing forward with skill and grace over and over again to carve out opportunities to score.

One such dazzling run would give Leeds a penalty to level the scores early on, but the Frenchman only completing seven accurate passes would also have irked the Whites fanbase.

Still, Rutter's unpredictable nature going forward is an effective calling card and could end up catching out QPR.

10 LM - Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville, much like his partner in Gnonto down the right flank, played out of his skin away at Boro by firing in two vital goals to help his team get back to winning ways in some style.

The Dutchman's second strike was typical of his season's goal back catalogue, curling in a fierce strike whilst the 'keeper looks on helpless to the effort rippling in.

Farke would be a fool to drop Summerville for the game at QPR, knowing he could be the difference-maker against the Hoops.

11 ST - Joel Piroe

Bamford would have been overjoyed to score away at the Riverside, getting the better of one of his former clubs by firing in a perfect Firpo cross in the first half.

But, as has been revealed by Farke, the goalscoring hero is a 'major doubt' for the game against Cifuente's Hoops owing to a knee concern.

Joel Piroe could well fill in accordingly, therefore, with the former Swansea City man in need of a goal himself to reinvigorate his Whites career.

Leeds predicted lineup in full vs QPR: GK - Meslier; RB - Byram, CB - Rodon, CB - Ampadu, LB - Firpo; CM - Kamara; RM - Gnonto, CAM - Gray, CAM - Rutter, LM - Summerville; ST - Piroe