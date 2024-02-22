Leeds United will aim to send shockwaves through the Championship when they host table-toppers Leicester City tomorrow, knowing that they have what it takes already to unnerve the Foxes.

Leeds inflicted a rare defeat on Enzo Maresca's side earlier in the campaign, Georginio Rutter the hero on the night for Daniel Farke's visitors with an instinctive second-half strike finding the back of the net at the King Power Stadium.

Farke's men will be even more confident of picking up a win, despite Leicester's sizeable nine-point advantage at the top of the division, owing to their terrific record at Elland Road this campaign - Leeds still unbeaten in the Championship on their own patch, picking up 12 impressive victories along the way.

Still, with the Foxes' might obvious for all to see in the second-tier standings, the German manager could look to switch up his Leeds lineup slightly to mastermind a big three points, with Joel Piroe being one possible casualty...

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier's starting spot in goal shouldn't be up for grabs anytime soon, the French shot-stopper onto three clean sheets in a row now in the league after keeping Plymouth Argyle at bay last time. out.

The towering 6 foot 7 goalkeeper could have his work cut out for him facing off against Leicester, but the Whites number one will relish the opportunity to shut the Foxes out.

2 RB - Archie Gray

Archie Gray will also be kept in the side at right-back for the mammoth task of overcoming the table-toppers, the 17-year-old cool as you like under the strains of Championship pressure this season.

Making a combined seven interceptions and tackles against Argyle to help play his part in the win and clean sheet being picked up, Gray will be back on it again to nullify Leicester tomorrow night.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon impressed once more down in Devon last weekend, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee a firm fan's favourite in West Yorkshire ever since making the short-term switch.

Winning 100% of his aerial duels in the contest, on top of completing 80 accurate passes playing out from the back with confidence, Leeds will need Rodon at his A-Game again to thwart the likes of Abdul Fatawu foraying forward for Maresca's men.

4 CB - Ethan Ampadu

Rodon's trusted right-hand man in Ethan Ampadu should also stay in Farke's XI for the tough test of Leicester, the Leeds captain typically strong against Plymouth in the 2-0 win.

Losing just one of his six duels in the lunchtime kick-off, Ampadu's presence limited Ian Foster's hapless hosts to just one shot on target despite having the advantage of playing in front of the Home Park masses.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

An unchanged defence will see Junior Firpo keep his spot in the side for the crunch clash with the Foxes too, the ex-Barcelona left-back dangerous when bursting forward on occasion against Ian Foster's Argyle.

Notching up one key pass in the comfortable victory, Firpo was also alert to the danger when Plymouth threatened to burst into life going forward themselves - winning seven duels in total in Devon, on top of completing two tackles.

6 CM - Ilia Gruev

One positive of going on such an excellent run of form is the fact that Farke can rely on a settled side to get the job done, with Ilia Gruev likely to stay put in his holding midfield role tomorrow as well.

The ex-Werder Bremen midfielder would only win two duels in total versus Plymouth, but his calmness on the ball shone again to allow Leeds to dictate the possession in Devon.

Coming away from the 2-0 win with a 90% passing accuracy, Gruev helped Leeds have 58% of the ball to then never truly feel uneasy about the hosts coming back into the game.

7 CM - Glen Kamara

Likewise, Glen Kamara allows Leeds to have control over proceedings whenever he's fielded by Farke in a holding midfield spot.

The unflashy former Rangers man put in another competent display against Ian Foster's strugglers last weekend, even successfully completing one dribble attempt when pushing his side further up the Home Park pitch.

Misplacing just five of his 50 passes also, Kamara alongside Gruev are beginning to form a settled and reliable duo as anchors in this system.

8 RM - Daniel James

Farke could boldly bring Daniel James back into the starting XI for Leicester at home, knowing that he needs his big guns in from the start to overwhelm the Foxes from minute one.

James was deemed fit enough for a second-half run-out against Plymouth last time out, given 14 minutes to stretch his legs in which he managed to rattle the crossbar with a free-kick effort.

Described as being "deadly" earlier in the season by the Athletic's Phil Hay - with James onto ten goals for the season - Farke will want his £50k-per-week winger to shake off any injury concerns to star tomorrow night.

The German manager would have to reshuffle his attacking pack for this change of personnel to potentially work, but it's a risk worth taking if Leeds want to get the better of Maresca's formidable Leicester.

9 CAM - Wilfried Gnonto

Moved over to an unfamiliar position if looking just at his time with Leeds to date, Wilfried Gnonto has dazzled as an attacker positioned just behind the main striker elsewhere in his career.

Eight of Gnonto's 12 goals for FC Zurich, when he was with the Swiss club, came from playing in a second striker spot, meaning the Italian forward could shine in this role against the Foxes.

This tweak in the line-up would see Joel Piroe fall out of the starting eleven with Georginio Rutter then moved to the striker role, the ex-Swansea City forward weak up top against Plymouth despite assisting the vital second strike at Home Park.

10 LM - Crysencio Summerville

There's no doubt in anyone's mind that Crysencio Summerville will walk onto the Elland Road turf to face Leicester tomorrow, Farke praying that another moment of magic from his crucial Dutchman means Leeds overcome Leicester and pick up a statement three points.

The tricky 5 foot 9 attacker wasn't at his explosive best against Plymouth, but with 16 goals and nine assists next to his name this season, Farke would be an absolute fool to axe Summerville for such a box office clash.

11 ST - Georginio Rutter

Although Rutter has excelled playing in the number ten spot recently, Farke could thrust him into the lone striker role for the test of Leicester tomorrow.

This could be an ingenious tinker by the German boss, with Rutter finding the back of the net with some venom against Plymouth last time out.

Hitting the woodwork with another effort too, the former TSG 1899 Hoffenheim man will aim to be the goalscoring hero Leeds desire again versus Leicester.

Predicted Leeds lineup in full vs Leicester: GK - Meslier; RB - Gray, CB - Rodon, CB - Ampadu, LB - Firpo; CM - Gruev, CM - Kamara; RM - James, CAM - Gnonto, LM - Summerville; ST - Rutter