Leeds United and Daniel Farke are “closer” to signing a free agent, according to an exciting new transfer update.

Leeds linked with free agents Kouyate, Guilavogui and Coquelin

The Whites enjoyed a brilliant return to action following the international break on Friday evening, handing rivals Sheffield United their first Championship defeat in the process. Leeds even managed to score from a corner thanks to Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk, with Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph combining late on to seal a 2-0 win.

It was Rothwell and Ao Tanaka who shone in the middle once again following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, and Farke confirmed after the game that Leeds were still looking at a versatile free-agent signing.

"We still need one [a midfielder] because the next game is Tuesday. A lot of rest for us by our standards. We have to stay awake with the options out there, with centre-backs too. Thank God, Max is coming back, but he has missed a lot of football. Yellow cards too. We need depth. If there is a chance, we will do it.

"If we find a perfect fit, physical player who covers two positions, adds experience, that would be beneficial.”

There have been plenty of names mentioned including former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyate. However, any transfer for the Senegal international appears to be off due to concerns over financial demands.

Former Arsenal and Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin had also been mooted, however, rumours over a deal for Leeds to sign Coquelin have gone cold in recent days.

Leeds are also considering signing Josuha Guilavogui, who used to play for Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid, and he was spotted with a fan at Elland Road on Friday evening.

Leeds Live journalist Joe Donnohue shared updates out of Thorp Arch from Farke’s pre-match press conference on Monday.

Ahead of the game against Watford, Farke revealed that a deal for Leeds to sign a free agent is “closer”, with a decision made by the end of next week.

“A bit closer, latest by the end of the next week we will have a decision made but it can happen quick and let’s see.”

Should Guilavogui be the man to come in for Leeds, he would offer another option as a holding midfielder and even be able to cover at centre-back if required, with Joe Rodon close to a one-match suspension and Max Wober still out through injury.

Tanaka and Rothwell will have a lot of football to play for Leeds before Ampadu and Gruev recover from their respective knee injuries, so a move for the 34-year-old appears to be a shrewd one. It’ll be one to watch in the coming days following Farke’s exciting comments.