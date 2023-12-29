Leeds United will have been disappointed to come away from the Preston North End game last time out with nothing, unable to follow up the comprehensive win over Ipswich Town with another straightforward victory.

The attackers fell below their usual high standards in the 2-1 defeat at Deepdale from a Whites perspective, both Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter failing to catch Freddie Woodman out in the opposing goal with zero shots on target from both as per Sofascore.

Not even the introduction of youth product Mateo Joseph and seasoned regular Patrick Bamford in attack in the second half could steer Leeds towards picking up an away win, Daniel Farke's men ultimately running out of steam and ideas come full-time.

Farke could well look to the transfer window to bring in more firepower up top therefore, with the Whites notable admirers of one wonderkid who continues to take his native South Africa by storm at just 17 years of age.

With Leeds unafraid to give their own homegrown teenage talents first team minutes in the form of Archie Gray, this could be the perfect next destination for this starlet to further develop and excel.

Leeds transfer latest

The Scottish Sun reported last month that Leeds alongside Celtic were interested in Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman, the 17-year-old attacker regarded as one of the brightest talents in South African football currently.

This season for the Cape Town Spurs, Baartman has managed to find the back of the net twice for the senior side which included a fierce header last match in DStv Premiership action for his boyhood club.

Baartman won't instantly come into the first team and make an impact if he relocates to Elland Road this January, but Bamford's days will still be numbered anyway as Farke looks to bring in fresh youngsters to boost the squad to replace the old guard in West Yorkshire.

Patrick Bamford's numbers this season

Bamford has had a torrid season to date with Leeds, the 30-year-old striker goalless from 15 appearances with his minutes limited to exclusively coming off the bench when the clock is ticking down.

The ageing Leeds attacker has been on a decline for some time, with this season not coming as a shock or an anomaly with the ex-Chelsea man regularly out with injury if he's not misfiring in front of goal.

Patrick Bamford's goal record for Leeds Season Games played Goals scored 2023-24 15 0 2022-23 31 6 2021-22 10 2 2020-21 38 17 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Bamford's powers diminishing could see Farke swoop in for Baartman as a shrewd piece of business therefore, buying with the future in mind and gaining a striker likened to Henrik Larsson according to Cape Town Spurs technical director Sean Connor when speaking to the Scottish Sun.

Connor stated that the teenage sensation's "spatial awareness, movement and pace" reminded him of the iconic Swedish striker when he first set eyes upon the promising talent, a bold label to put on a 17-year-old who has so much more of his career left to go.

Leeds could well feel it's a gamble worth taking buying Baartman this January, initially placing the South African striker into the U21's fold to further hone his craft before unleashing him into the first team eventually to hopefully mirror the success story of Gray.

It will be a sad severing of the ties when the Whites do have to wave goodbye to Bamford, but a farewell they will have to consider soon with the injury-prone striker losing his clinical edge completely.

Bringing in Baartman may appear a move for the future, yet as has been shown in the case of Gray - who has featured 25 times in all competitions this season - Farke is willing to put faith in any talent regardless of their age.

Getting to see the two 17-year-old's thriving in the same side could, therefore, be a mouthwatering prospect for the Elland Road outfit.