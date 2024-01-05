Patrick Bamford blew off any visible cobwebs beginning to form for Leeds United last game, turning back the clock as the lone striker for the Whites and scoring in a 3-0 demolition job of Birmingham City.

The injury-prone 30-year-old dazzled up top throughout the win before being substituted off late into the second half, registering three on-target efforts - as per Sofascore - in an attempt to add to his total.

Yet, with his sketchy injury record worrying those at Elland Road still, Farke and co could sign a brand-new striker this month to ease any concerns and give competition to the likes of Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe.

Leeds transfer latest - Kieffer Moore

The Sun reported earlier this week that Leeds, among many other Championship suitors, are interested in securing a deal for Kieffer Moore this month, with his current club AFC Bournemouth now stating that they're open to letting the 6 foot 5 striker leave.

The lofty attacker is the subject of interest from a barrage of second-tier outfits, which includes Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Birmingham and West Bromwich Albion, alongside Farke's Whites - according to the report.

Alex Crook of talkSPORT has claimed too that Moore is wanted by his ex-club in Cardiff City, the Bluebirds hopeful of pulling off a potential homecoming.

Leeds will want to race to the front of the ever-growing queue for the 31-year-old regardless of any Welsh-based sentiment or interest from elsewhere, landing a big upgrade on Bamford if a move is pulled off.

Kieffer Moore's style of play

Moore would provide Leeds with an imposing presence up top, unique compared to the current group at Elland Road with Rutter more of a stylish and silky footballer and Piroe more agile and poacher-like than the Welshman.

The 31-year-old - who is valued at €5m (£4m) by CIES Football Observatory - could be utilised as an effective weapon by Farke when games are slipping through Leeds' fingers therefore, a more direct attacker that the ball can be launched at to grab a goal when the going gets tough.

Despite struggling in the Premier League this season for the Cherries, Moore has a reputation for being a prolific forward when featuring in the division below.

That killer instinct in the Championship was very much apparent during his Cardiff days, hence the attraction from the Bluebirds to land Moore again this January.

Moore's goal record in the Championship Season Games Goals 21/22 26 9 20/21 42 20 19/20 36 10 17/18 20 4 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Hitting double figures in back-to-back seasons for Cardiff before leaving the club midway through the 2021-22 season for pastures new on the South Coast, Moore will want to get back to his goalscoring best in the division with Leeds if signed.

The towering striker was snapped up for a £5m fee at the time to win his services, a fee Bournemouth might now regret paying with Moore unable to bag goals for fun in the top flight.

Moore's statistics at second tier level trump Bamford's best numbers in the league, the ex-Nottingham Forest youth product turned seasoned Leeds figure's best total was scoring 17 goals for Middlesbrough during the 2014-15 campaign, with his second-best goal tally coming in at 16.

The 6 foot 5 forward's rich vein of goalscoring form for Cardiff before his departure saw manager at the time Mick McCarthy shower Moore with praise, describing the current Cherries man as "terrific" and "a very effective centre forward" that was a crucial focal point for his side.

Leeds will pray that Moore playing semi-regularly again at Elland Road can awaken this ice-cold finisher from within him once more, with Bamford likely fearing for his Whites future consequently.

With Piroe and Rutter cemented starters under Farke, Moore would bring experience and quality in spades as a backup with youthful Mateo Joseph providing the Championship outfit with another tricky attacker if needed from off the bench.