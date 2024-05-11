A key Leeds United player could make his return from injury for his side's Championship playoff clash with Norwich City this weekend, Daniel Farke has confirmed.

Leeds face massive playoff clash

The Whites are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far on Sunday lunchtime, as they make the trip to Carrow Road to take on the Canaries.

Leeds narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League, meaning they now have to go through the drama and unpredictability of the playoffs, and it promises to be a nerve-shredding couple of matches. The return leg takes place at Elland Road next Thursday, as Farke's men look to book a place in the final at Wembley.

There are injury concerns for the Whites heading into a massive day at the office, with Daniel James and Patrick Bamford among those who are big doubts for Sunday's game.

Pascal Struijk is long-term injury absentee, having not featured for Leeds since the 2-1 defeat away to Preston in the Championship on Boxing Day, and a key update has now emerged regarding the current fitness situation.

Farke drops big Leeds injury news

Speaking in his pre-match press conference [via Leeds Live], Farke confirmed that James "has a chance" of featuring for Leeds against Norwich, but Bamford is definitely unavailable for both legs:

"Daniel James is making good progress. He’s coming closer and closer. Joined in with parts of team training. Tight race, but has a chance. Depends on the next 48 hours. Could be that he is an option. Not ready for 90, but an option to travel. Patrick will definitely miss both legs. Seen a different knee consultant. New diagnosis: mini trauma in his patellar tendon."

This is a much-needed boost for Leeds ahead of the trip to Norwich, even if James is far from definite to feature prominently at Carrow Road. Just having him available in some way feels significant, considering what an impressive season he has had.

The £50,000-a-week Welshman has scored 13 goals and registered seven assists in the Championship in 2023/24, and Farke thinks highly of him, saying after his goal against Hull City last month: "It was also a crucial and important goal and that is even more important. His identification with this club is second to none."He always works hard. He had to support our full-backs and he was great in his work against the ball, could have an assist and had one or two good chances."

Leeds United's top scorers in the Championship this season Total Crysencio Summerville 20 Daniel James 13 Joel Piroe 13 Patrick Bamford 9 Wilfried Gnonto 9 Georginio Rutter 7

To not have Bamford available is clearly a big setback, even though the striker has come in for criticism at times for missing big chances, with the Englishman so experienced and capable of individual brilliance, as highlighted by an outrageous FA Cup strike at Peterborough United.

If Leeds can get James on the pitch, though, it would help make up for the loss of Bamford, with his pace and improved end product having the potential to change a game in an instant.