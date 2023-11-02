Leeds United have been in inspired form recently in the Championship, only losing one of their five games last month - Daniel Farke's men coming unstuck at Stoke City in a narrow 1-0 defeat, Patrick Bamford missing a penalty on the night.

A convincing 4-1 win versus Huddersfield Town saw the Whites respond immediately to his minor setback, with Crysencio Summerville starring at Elland Road with two goals.

However, the Dutch winger was substituted off versus the Terriers owing to a knock. This could give Wilfried Gnonto an opportunity to fill in for the 22-year-old, a change expected to be made by Farke for Leeds' trip to runaway Championship leaders Leicester City.

The German could pick this starting XI for the away game at the King Power Stadium...

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Leeds' first choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier should retain his spot in between the sticks for this Friday night clash, everpresent under Farke in the Championship this campaign with the 23-year-old picking up five clean sheets from 15 games played.

2 RB - Jamie Shackleton

Breaking into the Leeds starting line-up against Huddersfield, Jamie Shackleton - who is a homegrown talent with the Whites after coming through their Academy - should also be picked by Farke to take up the right-back spot against the Foxes. He could have his work cut out for him, however, potentially facing off against Abdul Fatawu.

3 CB - Liam Cooper

Liam Cooper could come into the side versus Leicester the Scottish centre-back very much part of the furniture at Leeds with the 32-year-old accumulating 272 appearances for the club. Missing recently due to an injury niggle, Farke could utilise his experience at the King Power to thwart a rampant Foxes team.

4 CB - Pascal Struijk

Pascal Struijk has also been at Elland Road for some time now, joining the Whites back in 2018. Like Meslier, the Dutch defender is yet to miss a Championship match this season so will be one of the first names on Farke's team sheet.

5 LB - Sam Byram

Returning to his boyhood club this summer from Norwich City, Sam Byram has slotted back in nicely as an experienced 30-year-old. Having even scored against Watford in a 3-0 home win back in September, Leeds' number 25 should start once more down the channels on Friday night.

6 CDM - Glen Kamara

Playing in the Champions League with Rangers last campaign, Glen Kamara's move to Leeds was met with a degree of intrigue at what the Finnish midfielder could provide the Whites centrally. The 28-year-old only has one assist to his name so far, but his quiet work off the ball allows Leeds to tick and he should start again versus the Foxes.

7 CDM - Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu has turned into a much-loved figure at Elland Road since joining the club on loan, putting in consistent battling displays from defensive midfield. Winning five of his seven ground duels versus Huddersfield, as per Sofascore, the ex-RB Leipzig man could provide the necessary grit to stop Leicester's free-flowing game.

8 RW - Dan James

Often a scapegoat when Leeds are performing poorly, Dan James has shone in the Championship this campaign to date to answer back to his critics. Contributing to seven goals this season from the right wing, the 26-year-old will hope he can help his team pull off an incredible win at Leicester.

9 CAM - Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe has settled into his new West Yorkshire surroundings without any difficulties, the former Swansea City striker netting five times this season for Leeds from an unorthodox attacking midfield slot. Can he add another strike to his Whites resume at the King Power?

10 Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds' "pocket rocket" - as hailed by pundit Tam McManus - could well benefit from Summerville's injury concerns if the Dutchman is ruled out of contention for the Foxes clash, the Italian on the periphery at Elland Road after a move to Everton failed to materialise. This could be his chance to impress again, the diminutive attacker netting twice in the Premier League last season.

11 ST - Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter's form this season for Leeds has seen him become a focal creative spark, even if he isn't setting the second tier alight with goal after goal. The Frenchman has five assists to his name, with only two goals - can he score again to topple Enzo Maresca's table-topping Foxes?