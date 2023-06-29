Leeds United finally seem poised to appoint the man who will lead them into the future...

What's the latest on Daniel Farke to Leeds United?

That's according to the Daily Mail, who offer a slice of information regarding their manager search that bodes well for fans.

Despite the report focusing on their interest in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, one line reads that they "are expected to finalise Daniel Farke as manager".

Having yet to spark up their transfer activity this summer, it seems that with this appointment the 49ers can now truly get to work in building a squad that can propel them towards instant promotion from the Championship.

Is Daniel Farke a good fit for Leeds United?

Given the German's history at this level, it could be argued that there are few active head coaches that could achieve what this new ownership will strive to attain with such precision.

The former Norwich City boss earned promotion on two separate occasions with the Norfolk outfit and boasts a stellar record in the second division. Across 138 games in the league, he has maintained a points-per-game average of 1.82, having lost only 29 times.

Although he may have struggled in the Premier League, the 49ers will likely look past that flaw given he is best placed to simply get them out of the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, it is not just his aforementioned fine record which will have earned him this post. The 46-year-old boasts a style of play that will likely resonate with the Elland Road crowd, as an all-action heavy metal philosophy that adds a little bit more structure to the similar outlook Marcelo Bielsa had.

If anything, Farke would draw more comparisons to Jurgen Klopp, given their shared nationality and alliance regarding the classic German Gegenpressing style.

The Liverpool boss has earned widespread success since his move to Anfield, curating a squad perfectly aligned with his disruptive game plan. As such, his tenure boasts a Premier League title, Champions League success and various domestic honours too without straying too far from these ideals.

In appointing their own German manager, the 49ers will hope that Farke can create a dynasty of his own in Yorkshire, spending many successful years there and slowly improving the club as a whole.

With a 4-2-3-1 brand that seeks to win the ball high up the pitch and forge chances from there, the tools would be in place to mimic the earlier years of the 56-year-old's impeccable Merseyside reign.

To emphasise these similarities further, it is clear that Klopp was a keen admirer of his compatriot's Canaries side back in 2021. He suggested that their manager was "world-class" for what he had done at Carrow Road before their clash.

Perhaps they could once again be set to lock horns in the near future, should Leeds earn that promotion they so desperately seek. If so, it will be interesting to see whether he can finally topple the legendary Reds coach, who has paved the way for many managers to follow in his ever-successful footsteps.