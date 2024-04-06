Leeds United lost for just the second time this calendar year in all competitions after slipping up away at Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, with Ellis Simms and Co getting the better of a lacklustre Whites to secure a 2-1 victory come full-time.

That means Leeds have surrendered their grip on the top two in the Championship for the time being by dropping down to third position, as Enzo Maresca's Leicester City left it late to beat Birmingham City 2-1 to make Daniel Farke's men feel even more despondent at the final whistle.

Many Leeds players who usually come up trumps for Farke's side struggled at the CBS Arena against Mark Robins' playoff-chasing Sky Blues, none more so than Georginio Rutter who underwhelmed throughout a sub-standard 90 minutes from the typically lively Frenchman.

Georginio Rutter's performance vs Coventry in numbers

Rutter was out-of-sorts by his high standards in the disappointing 2-1 defeat, unable to make an impact like he has done so many times this season for the Whites when a moment of magic has been needed.

The poor Leeds number 24 would muster up just one shot on Bradley Collins' net during the entire game, with that effort being a speculative effort that killed the away side's momentum late on.

Moreover, the ex-TSG Hoffenheim man would come away from the narrow loss with a 65% pass accuracy next to his name and just one key pass managed to try and unlock a stern and determined Coventry defence.

The 21-year-old was tricky with the ball at his feet with five out of six successful dribble attempts registered, but it was his feebleness winning duels that would have gotten under Farke's skin at the conclusion of the game.

The 6 foot attacking midfielder - who was awarded a 5/10 match rating by the Yorkshire Evening Post - would win just nine of the 24 duels that came his way, with Coventry coming out on top more often than not in a decisive 50/50 when Rutter was present.

Rutter's numbers vs Coventry Minutes played 90 Touches 56 Accurate passes 17/26 (65%) Shots on target 0 Duels won 9/24 Possession lost 25x Stats by Sofascore

Losing possession 25 times for this team wouldn't have helped Leeds' cause on their travels to the CBS Arena whatsoever, with his attacking teammates in Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville likely getting frustrated by the Frenchman's torrid afternoon.

This below-par showing from the £70k per week Leeds man could see him axed from the Whites lineup when the West Yorkshire side face off against Sunderland on Tuesday night back on home turf.

Joel Piroe could well feel his late goal against the Sky Blues means he's deserving of a start against the Black Cats, with Farke now left with a selection conundrum to address.

The players who could replace Rutter v Sunderland

The obvious shout is to bring the ex-Swansea City man into the lineup at the expense of Rutter, with Piroe starring in this number-ten spot at times this season.

Piroe's strike in the 76th minute against Coventry nearly initiated a late comeback too, the Dutchman eager to kick on as a result and be unleashed from the get-go next match to further add to his 12-goal tally for the Championship season.

Mateo Joseph could also be fancied up top over Patrick Bamford in another possible alteration, who put in another forgettable performance to his side's detriment.

Rutter being given a breather with the games coming thick and fast this crucial April could be a wise decision to take by Farke, the Frenchman fading in and out of the 3-1 Hull win prior to this Coventry defeat as well by missing two big chances.

Regardless of the XI fielded by the German manager this coming mid-week, Leeds fans will just pray this defeat on the road is a momentary blip and a confident three points can be secured back at Elland Road.