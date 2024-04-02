Leeds United ensured that all of the top three teams in the Championship were victorious on Easter Monday, helped by Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James coming to the rescue late on in a 3-1 win.

At one point, the game looked like it could be heading for a draw but the reliable Whites pair had other ideas in mind to steer Daniel Farke's men to their 26th win in the division to date.

Summerville and James coming up trumps spared the blushes of one underperformer for the West Yorkshire titans, who might well find his spot is taken up by a fresher body when the promotion chasers travel to Coventry City next.

On the contrary, both star wingers will find that their positions in Farke's starting eleven are even more set in stone after the enthralling win over the Tigers last night.

Crysencio Summerville and Dan James stepping up again

The dynamic duo took their combined season goal tally to an impressive 31 in all competitions with their respective strikes against Liam Rosenior's determined away side, a remarkable output from both the Dutchman and the Welshman.

Summerville would initially give the Whites the lead from the penalty spot, whilst James would make the win secure late on with an audacious strike which caught out Ryan Allsop who had ventured forward for a corner with the Tigers in last chance saloon.

Away from their crucial goals, the pair also shone as livewires throughout the entertaining contest.

Summerville, in particular, was a handful having won the spot-kick he converted as the clock ran down alongside registering six out of seven successful ground duels to constantly try and kickstart something for his promotion-seeking outfit.

James was also lively in patches against Hull, notching up two key passes and two efforts on goal with one of those securing all three points for Farke's men in dramatic fashion.

In stark contrast, Patrick Bamford struggled to find the back of the net from point-blank range for his West Yorkshire employers over a disappointing 72-minute run-out for the 30-year-old striker.

Patrick Bamford's performance vs Hull in numbers

Bamford would miss an absolute sitter for Leeds in the eventual 3-1 victory, put on a plate by James to fire home but the experienced attacker fluffed his lines and skied the opportunity well over Allsop's net.

It was a night to forget for the 6 foot 1 attacker in truth, who was handed out a 4/10 rating by Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth post-match, who stated Bamford 'couldn't make the ball stick' at Elland Road.

The misfiring Whites number nine would only have that chance to show for his attacking play unfortunately, mustering up a meagre 19 touches of the ball as an anonymous lone centre-forward.

When Mateo Joseph was introduced into the game up top, Farke's men looked so much more lively going forward with the Spain U21 international hitting the post a matter of minutes after being substituted on in place of Bamford.

Bamford's numbers vs Hull Minutes played 72 Touches 19 Accurate passes 7/11 (64%) Big chances missed 1 Possession lost 6x Stats by Sofascore

Farke will have to think long and hard about whether he should stick by an underperforming Bamford or utilise Joseph from the start instead as the business end of the season really comes into view.

Based on his dire showing against Hull, the smart call could be to drop the below-par Whites number nine for the trip to the Sky Blues and start a new striker alongside Summerville and James.