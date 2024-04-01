Leeds United stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Watford on Good Friday, the underwhelming Whites bailed out by Mateo Joseph managing to score late on to steal a share of the points.

Without that vital goal finding the back of the net, Daniel Farke's promotion chasers would have fell to their first Championship defeat of the calendar year.

This up-and-down collective display at Vicarage Road could see Farke chop and change his XI for the visit of Hull City to nearby West Yorkshire tonight, with Liam Cooper in grave danger of being axed after a horror show in Hertfordshire.

Liam Cooper's performance vs Watford in numbers

Drafted into the starting lineup to make up for the absence of Ilia Gruev, with Ethan Ampadu then pushed into defensive midfield, Cooper will be fearing that Farke won't be as keen tonight to keep him in his starting XI after his disastrous showing against the Hornets.

The decorated Whites servant is in danger of tainting his long and celebrated time at Elland Road with displays like these, the 32-year-old ran ragged by Emmanuel Dennis up top for Tom Cleverley's men for the second Watford strike of the night.

Moreover, the seasoned centre-back would end up squandering possession 11 times in total playing out from defence before being substituted off on the 64th minute mark.

In stark contrast, his centre-back partner in Joe Rodon would give up possession just three times whilst Ampadu would manage to come away from the 2-2 affair with an 87% pass accuracy next to his name.

It was no surprise, therefore, to see Cooper's performance receive pelters after the game was up.

LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross would dish out a 4/10 rating post-match to the Scotsman, describing his display as contributing to a 'disjointed' Whites look at Vicarage Road.

The logical switch now would see Ampadu return to the heart of defence alongside the popular Tottenham Hotspur loanee, with Cooper then left to make up the numbers on the bench for Farke's men against the Tigers.

Cooper's numbers vs Watford Minutes played 64 Touches 49 Accurate passes 29/40 (73%) Tackles 0 Duels won 4/6 Possession lost 11x Stats by Sofascore

This could well be the beginning of the end for Cooper's Leeds career, unfortunately, with the Leeds number six's contract coming to an end very soon in June.

Liam Cooper's future at Leeds

Cooper starting against the Hornets was only the 32-year-old's eighth start of the season in the Championship and only his 15th appearance to date in the league overall.

To say he's fallen down the pecking order would be an understatement when you examine how effective of a defensive duo Rodon and Ampadu have become over the waning centre-back getting minutes.

Cooper has only contributed to just two clean sheets too when playing this season for a Leeds side that have the sternest defence in the division, with 30 goals shipped from 39 games so far.

It will obviously be a sad severing of the ties if Cooper isn't kept on past this summer, but with this showing against Watford still fresh in the minds of Whites fans, it might well be what needs to be done so not to damage his career at Elland Road further.