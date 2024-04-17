Leeds United will hope any murmurs that the wheels are coming off their promotion push are silenced when Daniel Farke's men visit Middlesbrough in the next intense round of Championship games.

Winless in their last three second tier clashes, it is vital that the Whites respond to their critics by confidently beating Michael Carrick's Boro on their own patch to stake a claim again that they deserve to win the league.

Whether Farke's men do end up returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking or have to make do with another season in the Championship, the summer transfer window looks set to be a busy one for outgoings and incomings at Elland Road.

Leeds will look to cut ties permanently with at least one forgotten face in the off-season, the £90k-per-week outcast struggling with his current club Everton as they fight against being relegated from the top flight.

Jack Harrison's time at Everton

Jack Harrison must be cursing his luck at why he relocated to Goodison Park, having been in a dogfight at the bottom of the division with Leeds before moving on to the Toffees in a now similar predicament.

The 27-year-old has four goals and three assists next to his name this season for Sean Dyche's downtrodden men, but the former Leeds star turned villain has only managed to fire in one league strike this year to try and help his loan club stave off the drop.

Harrison's dire display when Everton were humiliated 6-0 away at Chelsea last time out showcases a man bereft of confidence, failing to fire a single effort on the Blues goal from an unmemorable 45-minute spell at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Merseyside club even keep Harrison around on a permanent deal, but from a Leeds perspective, the West Yorkshire side will be more than content with getting the out-of-sorts 27-year-old off their books when this season is over and done with.

Jack Harrison's future at Leeds

Whilst Harrison leaving the club would have been seen as an initial blow to Farke and Co at the start of the campaign, with the once-adored Whites winger bagging six goals in his last full season at Elland Road, other wingers at the club have more than stepped up now in his absence.

The likes of Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto have been terrifying to watch down the right channel for Leeds this season, with James making Harrison's once solid spot his own by firing in 13 goals in all competitions to become a much-loved figure.

In contrast, Harrison's best-ever total donning Leeds white for a full campaign was a lesser ten.

Even when he was performing at his best for Leeds with Newcastle United once interested, football journalist James Marshment would still describe the former Manchester City man as "frustrating" to watch.

Moreover, the £90k-per-week Harrison raked in during Leeds' poor 2022-23 season must also have been a sticking point as to why the Whites insisted on the 27-year-old moving onto Merseyside despite his impressive numbers.

Leeds' top earners - 2023/24 1. Georginio Rutter £70k per week 2. Patrick Bamford £70k per week 3. Junior Firpo £60k per week 4. Daniel James £50k per week 5. Pascal Struijk £50k per week Sourced by Capology

That excessive pay packet would make Harrison the highest earner in the Leeds camp currently if a loan move never happened, with the promotion-chasing Whites more at ease with dishing out a hefty £70k-per-week wage to Georginio Rutter based on his stunning season to date.

Harrison will find on his return to Elland Road, if Everton don't want to pay up to win him permanently, that there's no longer a real space for him in the new-look starting eleven crafted by Farke.

Leeds will hold out hope that they can offload Harrison - who looks set to leave this summer - for a fee close to the £11m they forked out in 2021 soon, bringing his up-and-down time in West Yorkshire finally to a subdued end.