If Leeds United fail to pick up a win against Blackburn Rovers later this Saturday in the Championship, the alarm bells could start to be sounded around Elland Road that a potential promotion collapse is on the cards.

Yet, the Whites will know that an invaluable victory versus the Riversiders would ease anxieties around the West Yorkshire based club on the contrary.

Daniel Farke could feel making some switches here and there to his starting XI might see Leeds bounce back from their last two games without a win therefore, subtle tweaks that could inspire the Whites to a confident three points against John Eustace's visitors.

Wilfried Gnonto might well feel it's his time to shine again in the first-team spotlight today, with Daniel James dropping out as a result after failing to ever really kick into gear against Sunderland in the disappointing stalemate mid-week.

Wilfried Gnonto's season in numbers

Helping himself to eight goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season, Gnonto has become an important first-teamer for Leeds in the Championship even when talk at the start of the campaign centred on him being a wantaway man.

Refusing to play for the Whites owing to interest from the Premier League back in August, it's been a remarkable turnaround for the Italian who could displace James from the XI today if Farke decides to shake things up.

The Welsh attacker was out-of-sorts in the 0-0 draw with the Black Cats last match, failing to even fire a single on-target effort at Anthony Patterson's goal.

Gnonto could offer Leeds a far more direct threat ahead of a lacklustre James subsequently, with the 20-year-old winger scoring in his last two starts for the Whites before some recent injury issues which included that sublime thunderbolt against Millwall.

Described as being "explosive" by football scout Antonio Mango when the £20k-per-week winger was making waves at Leeds last season, Farke will hope his slick attacker can overwhelm Blackburn if selected.

To catch out Blackburn even more, the German boss will also be tempted to drop Patrick Bamford and spring a further surprise on the Riversiders by starting Mateo Joseph in his place instead.

Mateo Joseph's season in numbers

Bamford would throw himself about in the Sunderland stalemate but to no avail when it came to rippling the back of the net with a goal, winning seven duels but only having one shot all night.

Farke might freshen things up as a result, with Joseph becoming an impact substitute for Leeds in the second tier as of late.

The young Spanish hotshot couldn't quite leave a lasting impression on the Sunderland defenders unfortunately, amassing just three touches of the ball from a brief eight-minute cameo, but the 20-year-old centre-forward has been far livelier and sharper in other league clashes.

He was particularly spritely against Coventry City when the Whites lost 2-1 from off the bench, giving his away team more energy and drive in the forward positions when replacing a poor Bamford.

From just 15 touches of the ball, Joseph would notch up three key passes and fire a solitary effort at Bradley Collins occupying the Sky Blues net.

Joseph's numbers vs Coventry Minutes played 24 Touches 15 Key passes 3 Accurate passes 8/9 Big chances created 1 Shots on goal 1 Stats by Sofascore

Given a full 90 minutes, Joseph could well end up terrorising a susceptible Blackburn defence that shipped five goals to Bristol City last time out.

Farke won't want to unsettle the fixed XI that has delivered results consistently in 2024 away from this minor hiccup in form, but with the likes of Bamford and James underwhelming last match, these alterations could work a treat.