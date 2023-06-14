Leeds United could be set to pounce on a manager, and have been captivated by one man in particular.

What's the latest on Daniel Farke to Leeds United?

That's according to journalist Phil Hay, who took to Twitter to issue an update on the Whites' search for someone to fill their dugout vacancy. With the 49ers' takeover of the club having been completed, it seems their first port of call will be to find the man to lead them into the future.

Writing on Twitter, The Athletic correspondent claimed that Farke had "impressed" during initial discussions."

Could Daniel Farke get Leeds United promoted?

As is the way with any new manager that enters their dugout, the frame for success is to emulate Marcelo Bielsa by taking the Yorkshire outfit back to the big time.

Previously, they had waited 16 years for someone to propel them out of the Championship, and having returned there now following their recent relegation, the plan will be to avoid another lengthy absence.

It seems that this has greatly factored into the thinking of the new ownership, who have prioritised a promotion specialist in an effort to avoid the pitfalls of the previous regimes.

Farke spent four years at Norwich City, and although he may have overseen a relegation with the Canaries, few in the last decade have managed to keep them afloat in the top flight for longer than a few seasons.

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach boss, who prefers to wrap his philosophy in a 4-2-3-1 formation, has earned the bulk of his acclaim for his work in the 2020/21 campaign as the second-top scorers and second-best defence in the division.

Finishing first and losing just nine games from the 49 played all year, his 2.04 points-per-match average was more than enough to secure a comfortable promotion just one season after Leeds had done the same.

However, that wasn't the only time he secured a pathway into the top flight with the East Anglia club, having also won the Championship in 2018/19, beating the Whites to first place and automatic promotion by 11 points.

Jurgen Klopp even sought to laud the 46-year-old by claiming: "I like Daniel a lot, he's a really good guy. He's a world-class coach, and is doing a really good job."

Although his most recent venture in his homeland also resulted in a sacking, he remained aligned to the "brave, creative and easy on the eye" style that he had promised.

As a club that have been somewhat devoid of that under Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, perhaps now this promotion specialist who knows the Championship so well could boldly lead them back to the big time.