Leeds United seem to be honing in on the man to finally fill their dugout vacancy, with only a few key names left to choose from...

What's the latest on Daniel Farke to Leeds United?

That's according to journalist Phil Hay, who penned an article regarding the 49ers' search for a new manager.

As their first major move as the new owners of his huge establishment, there is understandable hesitation to potentially make an error. That could explain why it has been nearly three weeks since Sam Allardyce left his post and kickstarted this search which is yet to bear fruit.

Writing for The Athletic, he claimed that Daniel Farke is one of the names set to be interviewed, with his experience in the Championship vital alongside his status as a free agent.

Is Daniel Farke similar to Marcelo Bielsa?

Although three other candidates are also being sounded out, it could be argued that the German poses their best opportunity to gain an instant return to the Premier League, in a style that is closest to their last promotion legend, Marcelo Bielsa.

Having already masterminded two title victories in the Championship with Norwich City, only Scott Parker upon that aforementioned list can compare with the pedigree of the 46-year-old promotion specialist.

His 4-2-3-1 system is a huge part of that success, which prioritises a heavy metal football synonymous with many German coaches. He likes to push his players forward, risking leaving space in behind their defence with the confidence that, should they regain possession high up the pitch, they will then stand a better chance of scoring.

Such a philosophy, whilst likely not quite as drastic as his, does draw similarities with their old Argentine boss who helped mastermind their 2020 Championship title. It was one which caught the eye, but had its downsides. After all, they did ship 79 goals in the campaign where he was dismissed.

Farke's work, however, has caught the attention of his compatriot Jurgen Klopp, who went as far as to brand him a "world-class" manager.

When delving deeper into the German's time in a Championship setting, it is clear that he is the leading candidate for the role who will not only bring back consistent success but also that feel-good factor that accompanies such an exciting and all-action brand of football.

Across his 138 games whilst managing in the division, he boasts 71 wins and a points-per-match average of 1.82. This has even culminated in the scoring of 217 goals (via Transfermarkt), further emphasising the potency of such a style.

The hope will be that he can make Leeds' stay at this level a short one, and once again have fans excited to watch their team thrive rather than the struggles they endured in the top flight.