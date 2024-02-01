Going into Deadline Day with no incomings yet to enter the building, it's fair to say Leeds United would have entered the hustle and bustle of the final day of the transfer window in an anxious mood.

However, tomorrow night's Championship game against Bristol City has now taken an obvious back-seat with Daniel Farke's side preparing to go in for this long-term right-back target right at the death.

Leeds' search for a right-back

Phil Hay of the Athletic has just revealed that Leeds are 'having a late go' at securing a deal for Burnley defender Connor Roberts today, a name that has been linked with a switch to Elland Road for some time now.

The Daily Mail had reported on the Whites being interested in the frozen out Clarets right-back previously in the window, but this latest development suggests the second tier outfit are now going all in to try and secure a deal before the clock strikes 11pm later on.

Losing out on a deal for Daiki Hashioka late on in the window would have hurt the Championship side, but if a deal can be reached last-minute to sign Roberts, all that anguish at the Japanese defender opting to join Luton over Leeds would subside, with the Burnley man more than a capable full-back option making the drop down.

How Connor Roberts compares to Daiki Hashioka

If Leeds want a "top quality Championship right-back" - as described by journalist Will Lancaster - they could well have found one in the Welshman over gambling on Hashioka to come good.

At the level in the past, Roberts has garnered a reputation for being a creative machine - managing to pick up 20 assists across 175 second tier appearances to date, on top of finding the back of the net himself 15 times.

In stark contrast, Hashioka would have been an unproven entity in the high-intensity demands of Championship football if signed.

Moreover, the 24-year-old accumulated a lesser 14 assists during a four-season stint out in Belgium with Sint-Truiden before Luton came calling.

Related Leeds could banish Cresswell by sealing "monster" late move Leeds United really need to push on with signings through the door, including this deal for a brand-new defender.

Roberts, who was described as being an "excellent" defender by previous manager Steve Cooper whilst the pair were at Swansea City, also boasts a promotion up to the Premier League in recent memory as Vincent Kompany's Clarets stormed to the second-tier title last campaign.

Farke and Co will do everything in their power to instantly return to the top-flight and could well sanction this deal therefore, realising that signing the 5 foot 9 Welsh defender means they have a presence in the camp who possesses the correct know-how as to what needs to be done to break out of the tricky division.

With Burnley looking likely to swoop in for defensive reinforcements of their own, opening a door for the £30k-per-week defender to potentially leave according to reports, the Championship promotion hopefuls will pray that a deal gets over the line to boost their chances of returning to the Premier League with the potential to even face off against Hashioka next season.