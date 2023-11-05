Leeds United continued their excellent form in the Championship with an incredible win away at runaway second-tier leaders Leicester City on Friday night, Georginio Rutter the difference maker as his poacher-like instincts ensured the Whites left the King Power Stadium with all three points.

Inflicting the Foxes to only their second defeat of the season to date, Daniel Farke’s men will now hope that Ipswich Town start to falter in order to make up some ground on the Tractor Boys in that coveted second automatic promotion spot.

The likes of Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu continue to impress the Elland Road masses, but it’s young Archie Gray – great nephew of Leeds icon Eddie Gray – that is standing out in the first team ranks at only 17 years of age.

The teen prodigy could well be Leeds’ next Stuart Dallas in the making, versatile in being able to play both centrally and at full-back and hopefully as reliable and as key as the 32-year-old has been to all major successes experienced by the Whites in recent years when called upon.

Dallas’ numbers for Leeds

Dallas was an integral part of the Marcelo Bielsa machine when the eccentric Argentine head coach galvanised Leeds to break out of their Championship mediocrity back to the promised land of the top flight, the Northern Irishman was excellent for the most part under Bielsa’s esteemed tenure.

Swapping between playing as a full-back, a winger or as a central midfielder, Leeds’ number 15 very rarely made a glaring error with his full-throttle performances winning him plaudits.

He would score five goals and assist a further three in the memorable 2019/20 promotion campaign up to the Premier League, netting on the final day versus Charlton in a 4-0 win with the champagne flowing at full-time.

Gray will hope he can follow in the footsteps of Dallas, the wide-eyed youngster already making an impact for the Whites’ first team this campaign despite still learning the ropes at senior level.

Gray’s numbers this season

Labelled as having “something very special” for such a young footballer by Leeds United journalist Phil Hay after starring in pre-season, Gray has shone in the cut and thrust of the Championship this campaign to reinforce this glowing praise.

Performing at a level way above anyone’s wildest predictions at 17, Gray has been a constant in Farke’s first-team plans – transitioning to full-back recently after starting the season centrally, with shades of Dallas’ game apparent in the teenager’s displays.

Archie Gray's season in numbers Games Played 14 (12 starts) Key Passes 0.6 per game Pass Accuracy 80% Interceptions 0.7 per game Tackles Won 2.2 per game Ball Recoveries 5.1 per game Successful Dribbles 0.7 per game Stats via Sofascore.

Playing the full 90 minutes versus Leicester at right-back, Leeds’ number 22 excelled on the big occasion. Gray would win four of his five ground duels at the King Power per Sofascore, whilst remaining fearless on the ball throughout with 19 of his 23 passes on the night accurate.

He was equally as daring versus QPR at the start of October, successful with both dribbles attempted as his side went on to narrowly overcome the visitors from West London 1-0. That all-round nature that Dallas possesses is clearly also brewing inside the teenager.

Clocking up 16 first-team appearances this campaign, mostly as a midfielder, Gray is steadily becoming part of the furniture with Leeds with fans and coaches alike hoping that he goes on to have a sustained and successful career at Elland Road.

Flexible in where he’s selected by Farke, the 17-year-old is demonstrating a remarkable maturity far beyond his years – unfazed by the bright lights and media attention, his football doing the talking. The German head coach will hope he can continue to rely on his teenage starlet to perform, the world Gray’s oyster at this moment in time.