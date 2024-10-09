Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has already made his decision on Illan Meslier's place in the Whites side going forward, beginning against Sheffield United next Friday.

The Whites come into this two-week break on the back of a frustrating result at the Stadium of Light, as they had to settle for a point deep into injury time after looking on course to take home all three due to the Frenchman's blunder.

International football isn’t ideal for any club or supporter, but Leeds may be glad to see this break come now. The Yorkshire side have suffered greatly with injuries so far this season, as Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu, and Ilia Gruev all look set to miss the next few weeks and months of the campaign.

Leeds have also seen Patrick Bamford and Manor Solomon suffer with injuries, but they could be about to welcome one key figure back into the fold. Farke has revealed that he hopes to have Daniel James back available for the game against Sheffield United. The Welsh international has been out since late August with a hamstring injury, but he now looks to be closing in on his return, as Leeds need to bolster their squad options.

As well as a welcome injury boost, Leeds may also have some more good news coming their way, as Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on signing defender Rasmus Kristensen on a permanent deal. The Denmark international is spending the season on loan with the German side, but Frankfurt are already keen to trigger the buy option they have, which is around £8.3-10 million.

Leeds don’t have a game now for 10 days, but Farke has already made a decision as to whether one of his star players plays against the Blades.

Decision already made as Farke makes Meslier call for Leeds v Sheffield Utd

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Leeds United and Farke have no plans to replace goalkeeper Meslier after his blunder against Sunderland over the weekend. The shot-stopper failed to catch the ball in the 97th minute of added time on Friday night, and that resulted in the Whites throwing away three points and having to settle for one.

However, despite the big error from the 24-year-old, Farke has no plans to replace Meslier in goal, so he will keep his place in the side against Sheffield United. In fact, the goalkeeper has the full backing of the German, who has been an important figure under Farke and for Leeds since he joined the club.

Leeds have Karl Darlow waiting in the wings, but that still isn’t enough for Farke to decide to drop Meslier, and he is expected to start against the Blades. The mistake against Sunderland is seen as a “freak issue” and not a problem that will be long-term, and therefore, Meslier, who was labelled "outstanding" last season by Farke, is not going to be judged for one moment.

Illan Meslier's Leeds stats Apps 184 Goals conceded 263 Clean sheets 56

Leeds face an important clash against the Blades, as both sides are fighting for promotion and both have made a strong start to this Championship campaign, with the visitors yet to taste defeat.