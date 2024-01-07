Leeds United will want to travel back up to West Yorkshire after a trip to Peterborough United today with a comfortable win in hand, progressing to the fourth round of the FA Cup swimmingly without any sign of upset happening.

Daniel Farke won't want to unnecessarily risk a number of first-teamers however despite the possibility of Posh pulling off a shock win, the Whites really don't need any more injuries to contend with as the Championship season picks up its pace in the coming months.

Sam Byram will definitely miss the FA Cup tie today owing to an injury knock sustained against Birmingham City last game, the 30-year-old disappointed to be in the Leeds treatment room instead of on the pitch this weekend.

Sam Byram's season in numbers

It's a blow for the Whites not having Byram available for selection, the 30-year-old full-back rejoining his boyhood club before a ball was kicked this campaign and putting in competent displays this season when played by Farke.

Byram stood out in the 3-2 win Leeds pulled off against Middlesbrough at the start of last month, making five interceptions in the back-and-forth contest as a lively presence down the right-hand side of the Elland Road pitch.

It's been the story of Byram's season to date, averaging 4.4 ball recoveries per game this season as an expansive figure to call upon in the back four who can provide the side with vigour.

The Whites will keep their fingers crossed that Byram is back soon and not sidelined for an age, but can rely on Junior Firpo to fill in for the short-term against Peterborough.

Firpo's blistering display when coming on for Byram against Birmingham came at the best possible time for Leeds, the once frozen-out figure integral to Leeds picking up a convincing win and now this new lease of life could see him become key again.

Junior Firpo's game vs Birmingham in numbers

Only featuring in six games for the Whites so far this campaign, it's fair to say his 72 minutes against Birmingham was his most lively and impactful performance to date from a quiet season.

The ex-Barcelona man was far more comfortable darting forward than just simply carrying out his defensive duties versus the Blues, resulting in the Leeds number three picking up two assists.

Firpo put it on a plate for Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville in each half to net after Patrick Bamford's opener, pinpoint accuracy from the 27-year-old cutting open the Blues at the back for the usual Leeds suspects to score.

Firpo's game vs Birmingham in numbers Minutes played 72 Assists 2 Duels won 5/9 Accurate passes 44/46 Key passes 4 Big chances created 2 Stats by Sofascore

The four-time Spain U21 international very rarely gave away the ball in truth at Elland Road in the 3-0 win, only misplacing two passes in total with four key passes notched up.

Firpo displayed grit away from just stylishly spraying the ball about the pitch, winning five duels in total to play his role in Leeds picking up a clean sheet even with third-choice goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson in between the sticks.

It led to Firpo receiving an 8/10 match rating after the Blues win from Yorkshire Evening Post football journalist Graham Smyth, who praised Firpo's energy going forward in the game.

Once seen as a wantaway figure in the Leeds camp with the January transfer window coming into view - the full-back eyeing up a move away from Leeds back to Spain, according to reports - the silky defender could well now stay put if his importance is elevated and he's given regular minutes again.

Last season, filling in on occasion when fit in the Premier League, YouTuber Conor McGilligan of the One Leeds Fan YouTube channel described Firpo as "immense" - a similar description not looking out of place describing Firpo now in the aftermath of the Birmingham win.

Farke will hope Firpo's confidence can only increase further with another stellar display on the cards against Posh, the 27-year-old potentially running the League One hosts ragged if on his A-Game on the way to a resounding win in the Cup.