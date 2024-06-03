With the rebuild at Elland Road already underway, it appears that the higher ups at Leeds United have made it clear who will be the focal point of next season's promotion bid.

Leeds set for mass exodus following Wembley heartbreak

After failing to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, a number of Leeds' top stars look set to depart West Yorkshire this summer.

Much of the Elland Road faithful are now resigned to the fact that Crysencio Summerville will be leaving Leeds this summer with the winger linked with a move to the Premier League. It is also likely that his left sided counterpart, Wilfred Gnonto will be eyeing up a move away from the Championship after the Italian pushed for a transfer at the start of last season.

With Summerville and Gnonto combining for 27 goals in the league last season, it is clear that Leeds will face a major task to replace this output if the duo are to depart. Whilst there is no doubt that the Whites will be dipping into the transfer market this summer, those at the top of Leeds are looking closer to home for their new star man.

Farke puts key man at the centre of next season's promotion bid

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Leeds United are set to build around Archie Gray ahead of next season's bid to return to the Premier League. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with his boyhood club, featuring 52 times as Leeds came agonisingly close to promotion.

O'Rourke has stated that "Gray has long been touted as an outstanding talent behind the scenes at Thorp Arch" and that Leeds are "putting him at the centre of their plan to gain promotion back to the Premier League next season". After picking up the Championship Young Player of the Season aswell as a slew of other awards, there is no wonder why the higher ups at Elland Road view him as the future of the club.

During his maiden season, Gray has been a vital part of Farke's side. Playing as either a right back or central midfielder, the teenager has excelled everytime he has stepped on the pitch and has not let his first taste of senior football phase him in the slightest.

Whilst keeping Gray is the plan for Leeds, the 18-year-old will not be short of suitors from across Europe's elite clubs. Among the interested sides are Arsenal with reports suggesting that the offer for Gray could be too good for the Whites to turn down.

Currently commanding a wage of just £5,000 per week, Gray is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2028. With the England youth international unlikely to push for a move away from his boyhood side this summer, making Gray the focal point of the side may be enough to rebuff any big offers that could come in.