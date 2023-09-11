Leeds United's transfer business surrounding their return and recent relegation from the Premier League was patchy, as the hierarchy sought to do all they could do to regain their top-flight status, and then supply Marcelo Bielsa with the tools to keep them there.

Given they are five games deep into this Championship season, it is fair to say that this was a failed venture.

Much of the missteps can be attributed to different key figures, with Victor Orta the frontrunner for plenty of frustrations garnered by the fans. Not only were his transfers questionable at times, but his managerial decisions were arguably the biggest reason for their failed push for survival last term.

Handing a threadbare squad to Jesse Marsch has proven to be one of the most devastating decisions in their recent history, with the American and the Spanish Director of Football having both since departed. This is now set to usher in a brighter, more intelligent philosophy regarding talent acquisition, rather than the ill-advised embarrassment suffered in years gone by.

With proven stars like Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Glen Kamara all joining over the summer, already it seems like they are taking a step in the right direction. However, some reminders of past failures still linger.

Who is Leeds United's worst-ever signing?

To debate who the Whites' worst-ever signing would be is to open a can of worms, as there have been some high-profile ones, especially in the last five years.

Names such as Brenden Aaronson, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Seth Johnson and Tomas Brolin instantly spring to mind, but perhaps one of the lesser-talked-about duds has been Daniel James.

Brought in for an astronomical fee considering the little he had accomplished across his short career thus far, many questioned the decision to expend so much on a pacey winger with seemingly no end product.

In fact, writer Tom Dutty even emphasised this notion during his spell at Manchester United: "Dan James is a pace merchant with poor final ball and awful decision making. Not sure how he ever got a move to United."

Having made 74 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring just nine times, Orta and Bielsa combined to bring him to Elland Road much to the confusion of many. Unsurprisingly, he would fare no better in Yorkshire, scoring just four times and assisting a further six in 44 appearances thus far, whilst remaining a drain on the club.

Victor Orta's Five Worst Leeds Signings Fee Paid Jean-Kevin Augustin (RB Leipzig) £25m Daniel James (Manchester United) £25m Junior Firpo (Barcelona) £12.8m Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg) £25m

Pundit Kevin Phillips attested that this was a doomed move from the start though: "I’ve said that all along. I don’t think that was an area which needed strengthening. You’ve got Jack Harrison and Raphinha, two quality players – as well as others who can fill in.

"I thought it would backfire if they didn’t bring in that other recognised goalscorer – and it has. He’s played Dan James down the middle, but he’s never a striker in a million years. It’s just papering over the cracks at the moment."

The only saving grace is that the Wales international has a fine opportunity to begin paying back his price tag, given he remained at the club throughout the summer window, and is now poised to play a large role in their Championship campaign.

Even with his 7.27 average Sofascore rating thus far (fifth best in the squad), he will have to conjure up a lot more to start justifying what he has cost the club currently.

How much did Leeds United pay for Daniel James?

Whilst James represents a solid squad player for a team at this level, had they not paid the fee they did to bring him from Old Trafford, his performances might not have drawn as much scrutiny.

After all, unloading £25m for the 25-year-old was always going to draw criticism, especially when his best goalscoring season had come for Swansea City in 2019, where he scored four in the Championship.

Given how he has panned out at Leeds, few can really be surprised by the outcome of spending big on an unproven dud from a bigger club. It is a tale as old as time, and with shrewd acquisitions of the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto from foreign leagues having otherwise bore fruit, the acquisition in question is made even more foolish.

Speaking to talkSPORT, pundit Simon Jordan even gave his scathing verdict on the move: "Dan James, who has been a fundamental disappointment all season to Leeds and a waste of money in my view, has left them in a situation in a game which they might not have been expected to get much out of, they might have been able to nick a draw, but has made it virtually impossible for them to do so."

What is Daniel James' salary at Leeds United?

Given his youth upon first signing in 2021, it made sense that they would tie such a big-money signing down to a long-term deal.

However, they have essentially shot themselves in the foot with this move, as the 5 foot 7 speedster still has three years left on his £50k-per-week deal.

Although there is every chance he could still come good, especially dropping to a lower level where he boasts far more experience, recent performances have dictated that he is far from likely to transform into some promotion spearhead despite impressing.

His chances are set to be limited anyway, having spent last term on loan with Fulham as Marsch sought to offer opportunities to assets he felt were better suited to their relegation scrap.

He would fare a little better in west London than he has done in Yorkshire, but a return of three goals in 23 games for the Cottagers still makes for a disappointing tally.

Does Daniel James deserve to earn £50k-per-week?

It should come as little surprise that James likely does not deserve to earn such a lofty figure, which has been exacerbated following their drop into the Championship, as the financial restrictions tighten.

In fact, when adding the wage he has drained the club of during his one year playing to his initial transfer fee, and it brings the total expenditure wasted on him to £27.6m. Should he see out his current deal at Elland Road too, he actually could end up costing £35.4m.

When comparing his woeful output to the current figure that he has commanded from Leeds, and it works out that the England-born wide man costs £7m for every goal he scores.

For context too, his current wage via Capology. sits him ahead of Gnonto, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling, all of whom offer far more to the club than he does.