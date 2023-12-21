Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy could meet a club chief's asking price for their star centre-back as Spurs eye up a new transfer target.

Spurs prioritise new centre-back signing

The Lilywhites, as widely reported and admitted by manager Ange Postecoglou, want to bring in a new central defender next month.

Micky van de Ven's long-term injury and Cristian Romero's recent three-game suspension have brought attention to Spurs' real shortage of options behind their traditional starting eleven, with the Lilywhites now making moves as they plot early window signings.

"The reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss," said Postecoglou on Spurs' January plans to Standard Sport last week.

"We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree. Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January."

According to reliable media sources, Spurs talks have already begun for Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice (Fabrizio Romano), who could come as an enticing option given his Ligue 1 form and reported £35 million price tag.

However, there are other reported targets, with Genoa star Radu Dragusin attracting interest from Tottenham despite his new deal at the Serie A side.

Now, as per Roma Metropolitan Magazine, Levy and technical director Johan Lange have set their sights on a new transfer target for Postecoglou.

Tottenham could "satisfy" request for Buongiorno

Indeed, it is now believed Tottenham could "satisfy" Torino's requests to sign Alessandro Buongiorno. The demand for one of Italy's most in-form centre-backs is just over £26 million, which will come as a pretty tempting price tag for Levy and co.

Spurs have joined the race for Buongiorno alongside Chelsea, Aston Villa, Roma, Inter, Milan, Juventus and Napoli - with reports in the English press describing the 24-year-old as a real star for his club right now.

One of the most aggressive tacklers in his country, Buongiorno's high-level displays have drawn admiration from Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, who has since made him a fixture of the Azzurri starting eleven.

Most interceptions per 90 this season in Serie A - (via WhoScored) Alessandro Buongiorno - 2.1 Giorgio Scalvini - 2.1 Berat Djimsiti - 1.7 Danilo - 1.7 Riccardo Calafiori - 1.7

"He's also one of the most aggressive tacklers in Serie A, averaging seven a game - the third highest in the league," wrote The Sun recently.

"Despite his penchant for tackling, he has received just one yellow card this term. Luciano Spaletti is a huge fan of the defender and played him in their crucial Euros qualifier against Ukraine.

"He's expected to retain that spot in the actual tournament should his form remain in tact."