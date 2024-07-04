Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy have made an approach to sign a £15 million defender for Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian looking to add more defensive reinforcements.

Spurs targeting another new centre-back this summer

So far this summer, Spurs have agreed two major signings, with Timo Werner extending his stay in north London until the end of next season and English sensation Archie Gray joining for a reported £40 million from Leeds United.

Gray, who can slot into both midfield and at right-back, is a very astute addition for Postecoglou with both versatility and bags of potential. Werner, who racked up two goals and three assists on loan at Spurs last term, is set to play a role yet again next campaign as the Lilywhites look to evolve further.

Reports have claimed that Tottenham want to finally replace Harry Kane with a prolific new striker, and could add another wide player to their ranks as well. Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze is a transfer target for Postecoglou, while it is also believed Wolves star Pedro Neto is back under consideration at Spurs.

However, while the north Londoners are keen to add more attacking talent, Postecoglou admitted earlier this year that Tottenham are likely to attempt the signing of another centre-back - despite Radu Dragusin's arrival for £25 million in January.

"If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at,” said Postecoglou on signing another centre-back this summer.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit into what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Tottenham have been looking at signing Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori for months now, as per various reports, but now London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are in talks over the Italian who impressed at Euro 2024 (Fabrizio Romano).

Riccardo Calafiori's best Serie A games for Bologna last season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bologna 3-0 Salernitana 8.09 Empoli 1-0 Bologna 7.76 Bologna 1-0 Lazio 7.65 Roma 1-3 Bologna 7.55 Bologna 4-0 Lecce 7.49

The competition for Calafiori's services could be too intense for Levy and co - potentially motivating them to move for star Championship defender Jacob Greaves.

Tottenham make approach to sign Greaves from Hull City

As per The Boot Room, Tottenham have made an approach to sign Greaves from Hull City, but it is Ipswich Town who are the more advanced.

Kieran McKenna's side have submitted a formal bid for the 23-year-old, who really impressed for the Tigers as their star defender statistically according to WhoScored.

Greaves was a mainstay under former boss Liam Rosenior last term, starting 43 Championship matches whilst making more clearances and winning more aerial duels on average than anyone in their squad.

The homegrown ace could be an astute option to provide more back up to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, especially considering City could let him go for around £15 million.