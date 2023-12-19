Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy have reportedly been offered the chance to sign one club's 6 foot 2 star who could leave for a bargain fee in January.

Ange requests new Spurs signings

Following a difficult last month and a half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the north Londoners are confirmed to be preparing for the winter transfer window.

Injuries to a plethora of key players, including the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur, have brought attention to manager Ange Postecoglou's serious lack of Spurs depth lately.

Tottenham went on a disappointing run of four defeats in five Premier League games November 4th to their 4-1 win over Newcastle a fortnight ago, and that was largely down to a real squad shortage.

Postecoglou has expressly stated Spurs need a centre-back as we approach January, with the Australian also confirming that his side are "pushing hard" to make additions early in the window.

"The reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss," said Postecoglou on Spurs transfers (via Standard Sport).

"We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games. We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree. Postecoglou added. Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January."

As well as a centre-half, it is believed the Lilywhites are plotting new attacking additions. According to reports, Spurs hold a serious interest in Juventus forward Samuel Iling-Junior as Postecoglou seeks a left-winger.

There are some suggestions that a striker signing hasn't been entirely ruled out either, coming as many Premier League clubs contemplate a deal for Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international is enjoying the season of his life with 16 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this term, and Spurs have now been contacted over a deal.

Tottenham offered Guirassy move by agents

According to 90min, Guirassy has seemingly been offered to Tottenham as his agents reach out for discussions with them and a plethora of other interested sides. As widely reported, the 27-year-old's contract includes a teasing £15 million release clause, which would come as a real bargain given his exceptional form this campaign.

Little else is said beyond Guirassy's representatives offering him out to clubs, but journalist Dean Jones suggests the "on fire" striker is a man in real demand.

“The race to sign Guirassy is getting quite interesting because half the Premier League are now considering whether they should be signing him in January, but I’m learning that this will probably come down to big pay offers," said Jones to GiveMeSport last week.

"He’s on fire, a European boot contender, and goals are hard to find these days at the top level.”