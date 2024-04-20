Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is personally ready to sell a member of Ange Postecoglou's squad for just £15 million, and he's even prepared to take a significant loss on the player.

Spurs players tipped to leave this summer

The futures of many players hang in the balance heading into this summer window, with many either surplus-to-requirement or out on loan elsewhere.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be chief among the high-profile potential departures at Spurs, with the Dane's contract expiring in 2025. Hojbjerg could be sold by Tottenham following a campaign of mainly substitute appearances.

Just six of his 31 league appearances have been full starts, resulting in speculation that the former Southampton star may well be set for pastures new this year.

“Hojbjerg, there has been a conversation for a while now that maybe his Tottenham career was over," said pundit Alan Hutton recently.

"Ange has brought him back in from time to time and he has played minutes but not as regularly as he would want.

“I genuinely believe he would have left before now but with a new manager coming in, he probably thought he had an opportunity to force his way in, but it has not quite happened. Again, if they’re going to bring in a midfielder who is relatively similar then you’re thinking maybe my time is up here so he’s somebody who will be looking at his options again come the summer.”

Alongside Hojbjerg, the likes of Djed Spence, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga will all most likely be up for sale once they return from their loan spells elsewhere.

Tottenham players out on loan right now Club Ashley Phillips Plymouth Alfie Devine Plymouth Troy Parrott Excelsior Djed Spence Genoa Tanguy Ndombele Galatasaray Sergio Reguilon Brentford Joe Rodon Leeds United Japhet Tanganga Millwall

Leeds are eager to strike a permanent deal for Rodon, according to recent reports, while Postecoglou has reportedly decided that Spence is not part of Tottenham's future plans.

Daniel Levy is personally ready to sell Bryan Gil for just £15 million

Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso are other candidates for the exit door, given their serious lack of minutes this season. The former, signed by Fabio Paratici in 2021, hasn't quite realised his potential just yet after being called a "star in the making" by members of the media.

Now, rumours are circulating that he could make an unceremonious exit this summer. Tottenham News have an update on this, and they claim that Levy is personally ready to sell Gil for £15 million, even if the club would make a loss on the £21.6 million they paid for him.

The Spaniard hasn't quite grown to the physicality of English top-flight football, which was echoed by Antonio Conte during his stint in charge, so perhaps a move back abroad could be beneficial to restart his career.