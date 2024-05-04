Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs chiefs are ready to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as they eye a "huge" £100,000-per-week replacement, according to a new report this week.

Spurs chasing new midfielder as Hojbjerg exit mooted

The future of Hojbjerg has been debated throughout 2023/2024, with reports as far back as last autumn indicating that this could be the Denmark international's last season in north London.

Hojbjerg was linked with a January exit from Spurs, who were also interested in striking mid-season deal for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as his successor, but that transfer failed to materialise.

That was always going to be a difficult move to pull off in January, which is a notoriously difficult time of the year to do business, but supporters have every reason to believe Hojbjerg could leave this summer.

Hojbjerg's best league performances for Tottenham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brighton 4-2 Tottenham 7.27 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham 7.06 Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest 6.92 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 6.90 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 6.77

The midfielder's contract expires in 2025, giving Spurs just two more windows to sell him before Hojbjerg can depart for free at the end of his contract next year. He's also expressed his unhappiness since becoming more of a bit-part player under Postecoglou.

Indeed, Hojbjerg has still been a key part of Ange's squad, featuring in the vast majority of games this season, but only a handful have come as full starts.

“Of course I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either," Hojbjerg told Danish media on life at Tottenham.

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

Alongside Gallagher, Spurs have been linked with a host of other midfielders to replace Hojbjerg. Atalanta star Ederson is a rumoured target for Tottenham in that regard, coming after an excellent season in Serie A.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Everton star Amadou Onana has recently emerged on Tottenham's radar. The Belgian powerhouse, who stands at 6 foot 3, has been a key regular under Sean Dyche and is attracting interest from the Premier League's elite as a result.

Levy ready to sell Hojbjerg as Tottenham eye Onana

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are ready to let Hojbjerg leave as they eye Onana as a possible replacement.

Spurs' price tag for Hojbjerg is £20 million, while Everton are thought to want around £45 million for Onana. Levy's net spend on the latter could just be £25 million, if all goes to plan and they find a buyer for Hojbjerg at that price. Onana, who's on around £100,000-per-week, would be an ideal successor for the "sensational" Hojbjerg.

"I can't give them enough credit. The two boys in midfield, Doucoure and Onana, terrific," said Tony Cascarino after a performance against Arsenal last season.

"Two huge midfielders, they covered loads of ground, they got in the faces of Arsenal, pressed Arsenal when they had the ball. Defensively as a team, their work rate was extraordinary and it got them a result, and a deserved one by the way."