Tottenham Hotspur's next appointment is so incredibly important for many reasons, as Daniel Levy seeks to ensure he does not make it four failures from his last four managerial additions.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte both fell flat despite their experience winning silverware, and Nuno Espirito Santo always seemed like a doomed appointment. His dismissal after just under five months was more an admittance of such failure from the hierarchy than anything else, and the football has hardly improved much since.

Now, the club find themselves back to square one, seeking the next top boss to grace their dugout, hopefully with more success than those that came before him. However, the worry remains the same; arguably it has even intensified.

Nobody wants to watch the slow turgid football that has been on offer, so a younger, more exciting coach should surely be prioritised this time. However, with the rumours linking the Lilywhites with a move for Reims' head coach Will Still, they cannot afford to go too dramatically in the other direction.

Given the toxicity that seemingly runs throughout the dressing room, there is little hope that the 30-year-old, who is enjoying his first year in management within a league of note, could turn them around. Levy will want a statement appointment of someone who can lead them into the future but should seek to ensure he does not go too aggressively towards one particular type of manager.

How does Will Still play?

Preferring a system that relies upon a 4-2-3-1 shape, the young Englishman shot to fame after becoming the youngest manager within Europe's top five leagues. However, despite such youth, what truly garnered praise was the remarkable run on which he had led his French outfit.

Reims enjoyed a 17-match unbeaten period in the league, which included two draws with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain too.

However, his 1.88 points per match average across his career is still hardly exceptional. This run might have been a fairytale story, but it does not merit a move to one of England's biggest clubs.

What should ward Levy even further away from this youngster is the fact that his philosophy is far from the champagne football fans would now demand, with a preference instead to go long from the centre-backs. He seeks to find space behind the full-backs and exploit the width, yet this often surrenders the ball.

Conte received scorn for often sitting back too often, against teams that on paper they should have dismantled. With Still, this would likely be exacerbated further. His team have averaged just 47% possession this season.

Although his last three appointments were big mistakes, to sign this unproven head coach would arguably be Levy's biggest yet given the lack of proof that suggests he would take to such a job. It is a monumental risk for the little reward proposed.

When asked about a move to England, Still claimed:

"Why not? I've done some crazy things in the past; I was head coach at 24 and the same thing happened at 28 back in Belgium and now I'm 30 and people are saying this is crazy."

However, it would arguably be Levy who was the crazy one, should he take such a huge risk when their next appointment has to be right.