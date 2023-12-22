According to reliable news outlet The Athletic, Tottenham "will" attempt to move for a Premier League star in January, on one condition.

Spurs set sights on new midfielder

While a new centre-back is reportedly top of chairman Daniel Levy's to-do list when the transfer window reopens, there are claims that Spurs want a new forward and midfielder as well (The Mail).

Indeed, it is believed that manager Ange Postecoglou wants as many as three new signings in January, with Tottenham opening talks to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice already.

The 23-year-old could leave France for around £35 million. Todibo's form, coupled with a seemingly affordable valuation, has apparently tempted Levy and Spurs into trying a mid-season deal (90min).

If the Lilywhites do manage to seal Todibo's signing for such an amount, or maybe even a reported £22m alternative in Genoa star Radu Dragusin, then Postecoglou's central defensive issues would go some way to being solved.

Spare funds could then be re-invested into shoring up Tottenham's midfield, which will prove key in the winter. Both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr travel to represent their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations early next month, while Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be out until February at the earliest.

Postecoglou faces the very real danger of being left desperately short in the middle of the park, especially if midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs in January. Hojbjerg's exit is seen as a real possibility at Spurs, leaving questions as to who could fill in.

Spurs "will" attempt Gallagher deal on one condition

Now, as per The Athletic, there has been some news on star Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as Spurs plot a January swoop for the Englishman.

Indeed, according to the outlet, Tottenham and Levy "will" attempt to sign Gallagher if Chelsea put him up for sale, which is seen as possible according to another report by the same site.

"Close" Stamford Bridge sources have apparently told The Athletic that Mauricio Pochettino's side are willing to entertain bids for the 23-year-old, seeing as they look to bolster their own transfer kitty and move around FFP.

Gallagher has been one of Chelsea's few standout players this campaign, starting 16 Premier League games and ranking as their best top flight performer overall by average match rating (WhoScored).

Gallagher's best Premier League games for Chelsea - 2023/2024 Match rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton 7.90 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United 7.80 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea 7.72 Chelsea 4-4 Man City 7.61

He's bagged four assists in that time, all while making their third-highest rate of key passes per 90 (WhoScored).

Gallagher, going by the numbers, would bring proven Premier League experience and a sense of creativity to Postecoglou's squad.

If Chelsea become willing to entertain an approach from Spurs, it could be a pretty promising deal, with ex-Lilywhites midfielder Jermaine Jenas calling him a "gamechanger".