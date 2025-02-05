A news report from an “irreplaceable” star’s home nation is stating that he is ready to leave his current club as Manchester City want to sign him in the summer, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news

The Blues were the busiest side in the Premier League when it came to transfers during January, as Pep Guardiola and co. addressed the underperforming squad. City added six new players to their squad in the form of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Juma Bah, Christian McFarlane and Nico Gonzalez.

The transfer window has been shut for a matter of days, and already the Blues are lining up what business they plan to do in the summer. City have been linked with a move for Geovany Quenda of Sporting Lisbon, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days. Quenda has a release clause of €100m (£84m), which is a hefty amount of money for a 17-year-old, but given he is seen as a future star, the Blues may look to hijack United’s bid to sign the winger.

As well as looking at Quenda, City have not given up on the idea of signing Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus. Cambiaso was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad, with it claimed that an agreement of £49 million and bonuses was made between the clubs.

The Blues had reached an agreement on personal terms with the defender, agreeing to a four-year contract and doubling his current wages. However, City’s spending during January saw them delay the transfer, but it is possible it will go through in the summer after the FIFA Club World Cup.

£20m ace is ready to leave as Man City want to sign him