Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action today, as they travel to Aston Villa seeking to ensure they do not lose ground in their race to retain European football in north London.

Unai Emery has masterminded a miraculous turnaround in the Midlands, transforming a relegation-threatened side into one with a genuine chance at gatecrashing the top-seven party.

However, Ryan Mason is also a man in the ascendency, having claimed his first victory in this particular spell as caretaker manager last week. Their steady 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was enough to claim a vital three points that has kept them in the driving seat ahead of the Villans, all of which would be undone should they fall to defeat at Villa Park today.

Unsurprisingly, it was Harry Kane who proved to be the difference for the Lilywhites, as his moment of quality separated the sides and took his tally up to an impressive 26 in the league. Whilst he was aided by several fine defensive showings, it perhaps masqueraded the various attacking failures of his teammates.

Despite his return to form in recent months, Heung-min Son in particular disappointed, and it could cost him his place in the starting side at the hands of the rarely-seen Arnaut Danjuma.

Will Arnaut Danjuma start vs Aston Villa?

Having engaged in a dramatic last-gasp thievery of the Dutch winger from under the noses of Everton, the £53k-per-week speedster is yet to make a single start in the league for Spurs under three different managers.

This is despite the quite clear goal threat he boasts, which he has outlined in the past at both Villarreal and AFC Bournemouth.

Also, given how instrumental he was in the Spanish outfit's run to the Champions League semi-final last season, it seems he boasts a pedigree that can rival even the most experienced already at Hotspur Way.

His 20 goal contributions in all competitions seemed set to be rivalled this season, and had he been given more of a chance he could have built upon his eight goals already achieved across limited playtime in both England and Spain.

This ignorance is made even more confusing given how "dangerous" he looked during his goalscoring debut, as branded so by journalist Peter Smith.

Meanwhile, in that aforementioned win over Roy Hodgson's men, Son's 6.3 rating was the lowest of the entire starting XI. It marked just one of many displays that led pundit Chris Sutton to suggest the South Korean had been "poor all season", with the bulk of his ten league goals coming across just a two-month spell.

Despite his overwhelming pedigree and the glimpses of quality, it seems that no matter what Danjuma has done he cannot force a selection headache. Given the lack of outstanding options in his place, and the abysmal recent showing of his 30-year-old speedster, perhaps Mason could finally give in to pressure and unleash the man that pundit Kevin Phillips dubbed a "nightmare for defenders".