A West Ham player who has been hailed as "phenomenal" in the past is now set to seal a return to one of his former clubs, according to a fresh transfer claim.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers are being linked with plenty of exciting new signings as Julen Lopetegui looks to nail his summer transfer business having replaced David Moyes as manager.

One recent report has suggested that West Ham have enquired about Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth, seeing him as a fantastic option alongside Mohammed Kudus, making Lopetegui's attack even more potent in the process. The 28-year-old scored an impressive 23 times in La Liga this season, highlighting the level of end product he could bring, acting as an upgrade on the ageing Michail Antonio.

Meanwhile, Celtic star Matt O'Riley has also emerged as a rumoured target for the east Londoners ahead of the 2024/25 season, as the Hammers look to find a tailor-made replacement for Lucas Paqueta should the Brazilian depart this summer. Like Sorloth, the attacking midfielder's numbers last season were mightily impressive, with 31 goal contributions (18 goals and 13 assists) coming his way in the Scottish Premiership.

Max Kilman has already been signed from Wolves, which looks like an eye-catching piece of business, but away from incomings, a current West Ham player is being linked with a move away.

"Phenomenal" West Ham player set to leave

According to The Sunday People's print edition [via West Ham Zone], Danny Ings is set to leave West Ham and re-join Southampton in the near future, following 18 months at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are willing to allow the £125,000-a-week striker to move on for a fresh challenge, but they are yet to come to an agreement with the Saints, with a £6m fee mooted.

This feels like the right time for Ings to move on considering his age and the fact that he has largely been a bit-part player since joining West Ham in January 2023. Only three starts in the Premier League were handed to him last term, which outlines his squad status, although former Premier League striker Noel Whelan did laud him during his time at Aston Villa, saying:

"He is a phenomenal finisher as well, and we’re really seeing that partnership work with [Ollie] Watkins. They’re building that telepathy, which is key to any good side. It’s what we’ve been asking for. They’ve had questions asked of them, criticism about the lack of goals – but they’ve shown exactly why Aston Villa paid the money to get them both in."

Danny Ings' key career stats Appearances Goals Burnley 130 43 Southampton 100 46 West Ham 52 4 Aston Villa 52 14 Bournemouth 30 8 Liverpool 25 4 England 3 1

31-year-old Ings only has one year remaining on his current West Ham deal, which means that selling him now makes perfect sense rather than losing him on a free transfer next year, and a reunion with Southampton represents a decent challenge for him at this point in his career.