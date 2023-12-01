Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that this weekend's match at Hillsborough sees the Owls pick up a desperately needed win, Danny Rohl's bottom-of-the-table side huffing and puffing throughout the Leicester City game with a share of the points sealed at the end the least they deserved for their troubles.

Now, with the visit of Blackburn Rovers to South Yorkshire this weekend firmly on the agenda, Wednesday will hope they can go one better and pull off only their second victory of the season against Jon Dahl Tomasson's entertaining Blackburn side who do boast the Championship's top goalscorer in their ranks in Sammie Szmodics.

Rohl could well be tempted to freshen his side up for the task of overcoming the Riversiders on their own patch, with this predicted XI potentially the lineup of choice by the German boss...

1 GK - Cameron Dawson

Cameron Dawson has emerged as Rohl's number-one goalkeeping option since the German took over the reins, and this shouldn't change for the home game versus Blackburn.

Dawson kept the likes of Jamie Vardy at bay all night against Leicester, guarding his goal bravely after Abdul Fatuwu's early opener for Enzo Maresca's side.

2 RB - Dominic Iorfa

Dominic Iorfa also helped Wednesday shut up shop after Leicester's opening goal, Wednesday's number six enjoying his new role at right-back under Rohl.

Iorfa won five of his nine ground duels, as per Sofascore, up against the Foxes, his aggression and determination could prove vital once more against Blackburn to thwart darting runs forward from the visitors to help pull off a rare win for his team.

3 CB - Bambo Diaby

Bambo Diaby will also more than likely retain his spot alongside Iorfa in the back four, the former Barnsley man was also key in effectively snuffing out Leicester.

Diaby was also composed on the ball playing out from defence versus the Foxes, accurate with 92% of his passes on the night with only one ball going astray.

4 CB - Di'Shon Bernard

The former Manchester United man started ahead of Michael Ihiekwe last time out and justified Rohl's decision to put him into the starting XI versus Leicester.

Bernard was equally as unerring on the ball alongside Diaby, only losing possession six times in the contest. Moreover, the Jamaican defender was also fierce in individual battles with four of his six duels won.

5 LB - Akin Famewo

The standout figure from the Owls' defence against Leicester was Akin Famewo, Wednesday's number 23 was instrumental all over the pitch in helping his team push forward as well as ensuring the defence wasn't breached again after Fatuwu's early strike by also performing his defensive duties.

Fawemo was successful in all of his dribble attempts on the night, whilst winning a staggering nine duels in total for Rohl's men when tracking back.

6 CDM - Will Vaulks

Playing in an anchor role for his side against feared opposition in Leicester, Will Vaulks was the brick wall Wednesday needed to nullify Leicester's free-flowing game at Hillsborough and help protect the defenders behind him.

The experienced 30-year-old midfielder was brave throughout his 79 minutes on the pitch, launching into five tackles to break up play alongside winning six ground duels to help his team pull off an unlikely draw.

7 RM - Callum Paterson

Question marks had started to be raised over whether Callum Paterson was a Championship standard player after some dire showings this campaign, but the 29-year-old was the energetic winger the Owls desired against the table toppers mid-week.

Paterson showed his quality throughout the 90 minutes, winning eight duels in total whilst also regularly getting involved in waves of Wednesday attacks - credited with assisting Jeff Hendrick's equalising strike at the death, a goal that sent the Hillsborough masses into momentary pandemonium.

8 CM - Jeff Hendrick

For his last-gasp goal alone, Jeff Hendrick should slot into Rohl's starting eleven for the home game against Blackburn tomorrow.

George Byers would most likely be axed to make way for the Newcastle United loanee to come into the first-team fold, Byers having an off game in the centre of the park - losing possession a total of 13 times before Hendrick was introduced in his place.

Scoring for the Owls with his first touch of the game, the 31-year-old could be unleashed from the start versus the Riversiders.

9 CM - Barry Bannan

Next to Hendrick in the centre of midfield will be Barry Bannan, Wednesday's Scottish captain and icon still performing to the peak of his powers in a poor overall season for his club so far.

Missing a big opportunity in the game against Leicester - failing to add to his solitary goal in the Championship so far - Bannan will hope he can find the net against Blackburn this weekend.

10 LM - Djeidi Gassama

If Rohl is wanting to go full-throttle from minute one against the Riversiders, the 34-year-old could start Djeidi Gassama ahead of Marvin Johnson at left wing.

The ex-Paris St Germain winger has been used sparingly so far this season, but the 20-year-old has shown flashes of his pedigree when pulling on a blue-and-white striped kit in the second tier.

Johnson also failed to impress throughout a sub-standard 90 minutes for the ex Middlesbrough man against Leicester, whereas Gassama has enthralled the Wednesday faithful in short but sweet cameo displays to date when substituted on.

Gassama was notably impressive in a bright 24-minute spell against Birmingham City, with four successful dribble attempts on the night nearly unlocking a ropey Blues defence.

11 ST - Bailey Cadamarteri

Rohl boldly chose to go with Bailey Cadamarteri against the league leaders last time out from the start, and it more than paid off.

The 18-year-old lone striker was in the faces of the Foxes defence all night, aggressive and assertive for a teenager drafted in trying to leave his mark.

Having one shot on goal in the game - the effort blocked by the Leicester defence - Cadamarteri will hope he's retained for the match against Blackburn in a bid to get his first-ever senior goal for Wednesday.

Sheffield Star journalist Alex Miller praised the youngster's performance in his player rating article, giving the 18-year-old a 7/10 for his efforts in an 'exciting display' from the homegrown Owls talent.

The excitement surrounding the 18-year-old was echoed by his delighted manager at full-time, Rohl daringly stating that the teenager is the "future of our club" when interviewed after the game by Sheffield Star journalist Joe Crann.

Sheffield Wednesday's predicted lineup in full vs Blackburn: GK - Dawson; RB - Iorfa, CB - Bernard, CB - Diaby, LB - Famewo; CDM - Vaulks, RM - Paterson, CM - Hendrick, CM - Bannan, LM - Gassama; ST - Cadamarteri