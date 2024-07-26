Sheffield Wednesday are very much attempting to get the old band back together this summer when it comes to their transfer dealings in through the door, with former loan star Ike Ugbo near the top of their extensive shopping list.

A move for the former Chelsea youth striker to sign on the dotted line could well be on the cards, but there's one reunion that has been stopped in its tracks now, involving fellow ex-loanee Ian Poveda.

The South American attacker opted to join Sunderland over returning to South Yorkshire, but Danny Rohl and Co won't want be too downbeat for too long about the former Leeds United man turning down the chance to come back to the Owls, knowing they have another attacking star at their disposal already.

Anthony Musaba's time at Sheffield Wednesday

It's fair to say Anthony Musaba was a slow burner when first donning an Owls strip, with plenty of intrigue in the air after he initially joined under the doomed tenure of Xisco Munoz, having previously played for AS Monaco.

The 23-year-old forward would only score one Championship goal under the Spaniard's terrible reign in charge, before coming into his own under the far more popular German, as the goals started to flow more easily - having subsequently been hailed as a "weapon" by his manager.

He would finish his 2023/24 campaign with eight total goals next to his name, with a mini purple patch of vital strikes and assists towards the back end of the topsy-turvy season for Wednesday as a whole allowing his side to keep their heads above water come the final match day.

Therefore, everyone with connections to the South Yorkshire titans will be hoping their electric number 45 has even more up his sleeve this season, as the Owls aim to make strides in the division as opposed to battling towards the foot of the league again.

Poveda, on the other hand, never really consistently delivered in terms of output for Rohl's men during his short stay, with Musaba's value far higher than his ex-Leeds counterpart's as a result, according to Football Transfers.

Musaba's transfer value at Wednesday

Wednesday fans would have wanted to see Poveda back in their beloved blue and white stripes purely to see what Rohl could get out of him over a full season, with zero goals registered by the diminutive winger last season in South Yorkshire, despite showing signs of his trickery and flair on the ball.

As stated, Musaba managed to bag eight strikes in all competitions on the contrary, which is two times more than what Poveda has managed to tally up across his up-and-down time in the men's game in total, having also previously been on the roster of Manchester City as a fresh-faced youngster.

Musaba's value/Championship numbers (23/24) vs Poveda's (23/24) Value/Stat - per 90 mins* Musaba Poveda Value £1.6m £337k Games played 43 17 Goals scored 7 0 Assists 5 1 Shots* 1.1 0.6 Shots on target* 0.4 0.1 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, Poveda's value of £337k pales into insignificance lined up next to Musaba's bumper £1.6m price tag, with the ex-AS Monaco attacker also sweeping the floor with the new Sunderland recruit in terms of their head-to-head numbers.

Poveda will just hope he can shine at Sunderland away from failing to spark in life at his previous clubs, which could end up in his value shooting up subsequently.

Back at Hillsborough, however, and Rohl will hope Musaba can be equally as crucial this coming season alongside the barrage of new signings strengthening the side, with Wednesday aiming to shock the Championship top spots as a surprise package.