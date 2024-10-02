Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win in the Championship since the opening day last time out, surprisingly beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in an action-packed affair at Hillsborough.

The Baggies remain at the top of the table despite this blow to their ego in South Yorkshire, as both Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba found the back of the net, alongside a slice of fortune from Darnell Furlong, to gift Danny Rohl's men a much-needed three points.

The victory would have obviously pleased the German in the dug-out, but he could make a couple of tweaks to his lineup anyway when Wednesday face off against Bristol City later on, with Ike Ugbo in danger of being potentially axed.

Ugbo's performance vs West Brom

It has arguably been an underwhelming start back at Wednesday for Ugbo, who was a firm fan's favourite last season as an exciting loanee, with the ex-Chelsea youngster helping himself to an impressive seven goals from 18 second tier games as the Owls beat the drop.

Now, however, the Canada international only has one goal and one assist from eight appearances on his return, with his showing against Carlos Corberan's Baggies somewhat forgettable.

The below-par Wednesday number 12 was barely involved throughout, as other attacking stars such as the aforementioned Windass and Barry Bannan took centre stage over the quiet 26-year-old.

Ugbo would only muster up 12 touches of the ball throughout his flat 71 minutes on the pitch, with James Beadle in the Owls net even beating this amount of touches himself at 31.

Thankfully for Rohl's side, Musaba would pop up with a crucial goal at the death away from Ugbo's off-day, with the lacklustre 26-year-old also failing to even register a single shot at Alex Palmer's net.

Ugbo was handed out a low 6/10 rating by Sheffield Star journalist Alex Miller after the game subsequently, with the potential now for the Owls boss to freshen things up top away from relying on their number 12 to come good.

The players who could replace Ugbo

The first shout that could replace Ugbo this Wednesday night is Michael Smith, who was substituted on in place of the Canada international late on versus West Brom.

Smith couldn't really leave his mark on the contest, as Musaba ended up being the late goalscoring hero, but the experienced centre-forward did manage to throw himself about as a lively presence with all four of the aerial duels he went in for successfully won.

Smith's numbers this season vs Ugbo's Player Games played Goals scored Assists Smith 9 1 3 Ugbo 8 1 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The 32-year-old - who has been dubbed a "game-changer" by former boss Darren Moore - has actually bettered Ugbo's numbers this season so far too, with two more goal contributions in all competitions, and could feel he's worthy of a starting spot away at Ashton Gate consequently.

Smith also has three goals from nine games across his career when facing off against Bristol City, with the hope of adding another to his Wednesday goal tally this evening if he is selected over an underperforming Ugbo.

Jamal Lowe will also feel he's in for a credible shout to start over the ex-Troyes attacker too, having impressed in spurts since joining the Owls in the summer, with a debut goal against a hapless Plymouth Argyle on the opening day sticking out.

Yet, he has had to make do with a spot just on the substitutes bench in the last two clashes, with a need perhaps for Rohl to freshen his side up in attack away from Ugbo.

The Owls manager will want his team to press on now and pick up another three points - away from who does end up leading the line - and with the Robins' form this campaign so far very up-and-down, Wednesday will hope they can catch the hosts on a bad day.