Sheffield Wednesday will aim to make it an unbelievable five wins from six in the Championship this Tuesday night, when Danny Rohl's revitalised Owls face off against Plymouth Argyle.

The whole energy around Hillsborough has been lifted as a result of the German manager's recent heroics in the dug-out, with relegation at one point looking almost certain.

Still, despite performances being largely positive recently, Rohl could be faced with a selection dilemma when it comes to his right-back spot tonight.

Pol Valentin was poor against Rotherham United despite the collective team effort pulling off a big 1-0 win, the Spanish defender in danger of dropping out of the XI as a result.

Pol Valentin's performance vs Rotherham in numbers

The Wednesday number 14 has become a key part of Rohl's improved team at the back, making a total of 25 Championship appearances for the relegation-threatened side.

Still, that doesn't mean that the 27-year-old isn't prone to having off days with the former Sporting Gijon defender having a torrid afternoon at the New York Stadium last match.

Hauled off on the 64th-minute mark, with the game still finely poised at 0-0 before new Owls hero Ike Ugbo broke the deadlock, Valentin was weak and passive in the tight contest.

Pol Valentin's numbers vs Rotherham Minutes played 64 Touches 31 Duels won 2/6 Possession lost 15x Accurate passes 12/23 (52%) Stats by Sofascore

As can be seen in the table above, Valentin only ended up winning two duels when facing off against the likes of Shane Ferguson for the Millers on top of lackadaisically giving the ball away 15 times.

Valentin was handed a 6/10 rating for his efforts in the 1-0 win by Sheffield Star journalist Joe Crann, a low score on a day where the Owls bravely pulled off yet another win despite languishing near the Championship drop-zone.

It's a performance that could well warrant Rohl axing the Spaniard entirely for the huge clash tonight against the Pilgrims, a decision arguably made easier by Valentin's replacement in the slim Rotherham win shining.

The player who could replace Valentin

The most logical switch would see Dominic Iorfa come into the team in place of the below-par ex-Gijon man, with Iorfa teeing up Ugbo for the winner at the New York Stadium just minutes after coming on.

Wednesday's number six bombed forward to then put it on a plate for the prolific Troyes loanee to bag his sixth goal for Rohl's men since joining in January, with Iorfa also standing out doing his defensive duties to keep the clean sheet and win intact.

Winning the same amount of duels as Valentin - but from 38 less minutes - Iorfa also looked composed with the ball at his feet by losing possession just three times.

Rohl could well also fancy giving Liam Palmer a go at right-back over Valentin, but after Iorfa's vital contribution enabled the Owls to clinch a late win at Rotherham, he would be foolish not to start the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster against Plymouth.

Valentin won't be too disheartened if he is dropped for tonight's clash against Ian Foster's men, knowing there's still plenty of action to come in the next few months and that survival is a top priority over sticking by under-performers.