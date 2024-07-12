Sheffield Wednesday could be an arguable dark horse next season in the promotion mix, with Danny Rohl and Co onto their eighth signing of the transfer window already, after officially unveiling ex-Manchester United youngster, Charlie McNeill.

The Owls' blistering form at the end of the last Championship season - which saw them go unbeaten in their final six second-tier clashes - did indicate that their position of 20th in the overall finished rankings was somewhat of a false position, with Rohl having to pick up the pieces from the mess Xisco Munoz had left.

Across a full campaign at the helm to come, the beloved German boss could make Wednesday even dream about an unbelievable promotion success, with a new recruit in the middle of the park now being eyed up.

Wednesday interested in former England international

According to a report in the Sheffield Star, the Championship side are looking at former West Bromwich Albion man Nathaniel Chalobah, who is now a free agent having been released by the Baggies on their recent retained list.

Formerly on the books at Chelsea as a youngster, Chalobah has become somewhat of a nomad since walking away from Stamford Bridge, and will be an instantly recognisable face to those who regularly watch second tier football.

Playing for the likes of Watford, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Reading among others across his well-travelled EFL career, Wednesday would be gaining a seasoned head if Chalobah does sign on the dotted line, therefore, who was even capped by England at a senior level back in 2018.

With Wednesday signing and prioritising a number of exciting and explosive talents entering through the door this summer to date - including young McNeill - Chalobah could act as a natural successor to Will Vaulks in a holding midfield role, as the Owls only strengthen more and more as the window goes on.

What Chalobah can offer Wednesday

Vaulks ditching Wednesday for newly promoted Oxford United would have hurt those at Hillsborough this off-season, considering the former Rotherham United midfielder's long-standing affiliation with the club made him a constantly dependable presence.

Yet, Rohl and Co won't want to dwell on their former Welshman abruptly moving onto the Kassam Stadium for too long, with a move for Chalobah now up their sleeve.

Chalobah's league numbers for Watford (20/21) Stat - per 90 mins* Chalobah Games played 38 Goals scored 3 Assists 1 Touches* 46.2 Accurate passes* 25.3 (76%) Interceptions* 1.4 Tackles* 1.6 Clearances* 1.4 Total duels won* 5.2 Stats by Sofascore

Only starting seven games last campaign for Carlos Corberan's men, his last truly successful season as the main part of a team came back in 2020 for the Hornets, with 12 yellow cards coming his way across 38 league games as a forceful disruptor of play.

Chalobah would also manage to bag three goals and pick up a solitary assist, with 5.2 duels won on average per contest that same season actually bettering Vaulks' lesser average of 4.9 in the Championship last campaign.

Of course, Chalobah would have to turn back the clock slightly and get back to his previous best to truly make an impact for his new South Yorkshire employers, but he would still be a useful body to have around from Rohl's perspective.

The 29-year-old has a promotion up to the Premier League on his CV to boast about, having lifted the Championship title with Fulham at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, which could be beneficial to Wednesday if they are striving to mount a surprise charge up the division.

Rohl will know he needs to add more defensive midfielders to his ever-growing group, with no recognised face in the current squad that plays there week in week out, as Wednesday look to add more and more signings to their promising camp.