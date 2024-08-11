Sheffield Wednesday fans will be giddy at the prospect of the Championship season starting officially today for the Owls, as Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle travel to Hillsborough to get things underway.

There is a notable anticipation in the air in South Yorkshire that Danny Rohl's men will very much improve on last season's narrow escape from relegation, with ten new faces in through the door undoubtedly strengthening the once bare-bones look of the German manager's camp.

Of course, it could well take time for all of these new signings - including the latest addition in the form of the returning Ike Ugbo - to get up to speed and gel, especially when it comes to what is required of them in the ultra-tough league that is the Championship.

But, there will still be a tangible excitement around Hillsborough when a first ball is kicked against the Pilgrims that the Owls can be this season's surprise package in the second tier.

Picking up a convincing win against Rooney's visitors from Devon will be seen as the perfect way to start the campaign, therefore, before the fixtures start coming thick and fast for Wednesday this August.

With that in mind, here's a look who could take to the field later today for Rohl's men, with as many as four new recruits starting, alongside some familiar faces...

1 GK - James Beadle

Rohl will have been overjoyed this summer to get James Beadle back in through the door on another loan spell, with the young shot-stopper having impressed last campaign in the midst of a relegation battle when joining temporarily from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Beadle bowed out from pre-season with a clean sheet against CD Leganes in a 0-0 stalemate and will hope he can pick up another against Plymouth later on, to set the tone for another bright campaign in South Yorkshire in between the sticks.

2 CB - Akin Famewo

There are many different centre-backs that Rohl can select from for the opening-day clash against the Pilgrims, with the likes of Michael Ihiewke at the German boss' disposal over the 25-year-old among others, but Akin Famewo could potentially get the nod in the first spot in the defence, after shining against Leganes.

Sheffield Star journalist Alex Miller would describe the imposing defender's performance against the stern opposition from Spain as 'really calm and assured' and there will need to be measured heads this season to come for the Owls so nobody gets carried away.

3 CB - Di'Shon Bernard

Di'Shon Bernard could well partner the former Luton Town man for the opening day contest too, lining up as the main central option to snuff out any danger coming Wednesday's way from the dangerous Pilgrims attackers.

It looked extremely likely at one point that the former Manchester United man would leave the Owls this summer, but a new contract was eventually agreed, and he will be hungry to succeed this coming campaign, having picked up a respectable ten clean sheets from 32 clashes in the Championship last season.

4 CB - Yan Valery

The final component of the back three, with the opening day formation looking likely to be a 3-4-3 in make-up when glancing at how Rohl set Wednesday up in pre-season, could well be new Wednesday recruit Yan Valery who has impressed in the build-up to the second tier getting back underway.

Whilst both Bernard and Famewo will be expected to shut up shop, the ex-Southampton man will be prepared to venture forward more and be the most daring defensive option, having left his last clubs in Angers SCO with five assists registered from 68 games.

5 RM - Liam Palmer

Although there have been a whole plethora of new signings in through the door, Rohl could well keep the faith in a reliable and dependable member of his squad in Liam Palmer this evening down the right flank.

The Owls boss will want Palmer, and his option picked at the left midfield spot, to offer defensive protection to the back three, as well as an expansive presence charging up and down the channels, with the 32-year-old picking up two goals and one assist last season even when operating as a defender primarily.

6 CM - Barry Bannan

Even with new additions to the midfield ranks coming in the form of Svante Inglesson and Nathaniel Chalobah, Barry Bannan should retain his concrete spot in the Wednesday XI against Plymouth.

The enigmatic Scotsman is now up to 402 games donning an Owls strip, and that number will only increase this season to come you imagine, as Rohl continues to rely upon the ageing midfielder to conjure up a moment of magic when it's needed.

7 CM - Josh Windass

Much like Bernard's situation, there was a palpable worry in Owls quarters that Josh Windass was going to walk away from Wednesday this summer, with a whole host of clubs waiting in the wings to pounce on the former Accrington Stanley's man hesitancy to put pen to paper on a new deal.

All of that anxiety about his future at the club was for nothing in the end, and the entertaining Wednesday number 30 will hope he can start this season in the same electric form he mustered up towards the latter stages of last campaign, with three strikes of his own finding the back of the net from the final four Championship clashes.

8 LM - Max Lowe

Max Lowe was, no doubt, somewhat of a controversial capture from Wednesday's end when the signing was unveiled, with Lowe last on the books of arch-rivals Sheffield United.

Yet, it could well be seen as a solid purchase regardless when glancing at the 27-year-old's experience in the Championship, with 87 career appearances in the division under his belt.

Lowe will have a battle on his hands to make this left midfield spot his own, however, but he shone against Leganes as per Miller's post-match musings, who described the former Blades man as 'classy', and he has managed to pick up ten assists from those second tier games he's lined up for.

9 RW - Anthony Musaba

Moving onto the forward positions, Anthony Musaba would have been somewhat gutted about the 2023/24 campaign finishing when it did, having come into his own in an Owls strip towards the close of the tense season.

The ex-AS Monaco winger would help himself to seven goals and five assists by the end of the campaign, having been a late bloomer in the group, and should continue to shine, starting with Plymouth on the opening day.

10 ST - Jamal Lowe

With the aforementioned Ugbo only just back in the door, a third new face in Jamal Lowe will likely be given the nod to start here on the opening day ahead of the youthful pairing of Charlie McNeill and Bailey Cadamarteri.

The former AFC Bournemouth attacker's last full season at the level saw him net nine goals whilst on loan with Swansea City, which will make him a competent temporary option for Rohl to play with.

11 LW - Djeidi Gassama

Lastly, Djeidi Gassama will more than likely line up down the left wing against Rooney's men, even with the added competition of Olaf Kobacki now breathing down his neck.

Gassama wasn't quite as impactful as Musaba was last season, with three goals and three assists registered from 35 league games, but he's now a season more experienced and mature for the level, and the 20-year-old attacker will aim to put together better numbers this time around.

Full Wednesday lineup vs Plymouth: GK: Beadle; CB - Famewo, CB - Bernard, CB - Valery; RM - Palmer, CM - Bannan, CM - Windass, LM - Lowe; RW - Musaba, ST - Lowe, LW - Gassama