Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl admits he is “very happy” as a popular Owls player recovers from injury ahead of the weekend action.

Sheff Wed's relegation battle

Rohl's side may still be languishing near the bottom of the Championship table, but there is no doubt that a feeling of positivity has returned to the club.

Wednesday have won three of their last four matches, and there have been late goals against the likes of Leicester City, Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers, highlighting how the mentality has improved within the squad.

There is still a lot of work for the Owls to do in the relegation battle, but they are now only six points adrift of safety, which is a far smaller margin than earlier in the season, when it arguably looked as though they were doomed to an immediate League One return.

On Saturday afternoon, Wednesday welcome Cardiff City to Hillsborough before a trip to Coventry City on Boxing Day. A visit to Preston North End and a home tie against Hull City round off the festive period, with Cardiff returning to South Yorkshire for their FA Cup third-round match-up.

This latest clash should be seen as another winnable fixture, even though the Bluebirds are 12th in the table currently, with their opponents winless in six of their last eight clashes. The Owls, meanwhile, have earned 10 points from a possible 15 to haul themselves off the foot of the Championship table.

Rohl has been boosted in the injury department ahead of the game, too, as this positive period continues.

Callum Paterson injury boost

According to The Sheffield Star's Joe Crann, who cited Rohl's quotes, Callum Paterson is "back" from injury for Sheffield Wednesday and in contention to face Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.