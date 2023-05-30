Leeds United saw their three-year stint in the Premier League cut ruthlessly short on Sunday, as their 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed their relegation.

Wins elsewhere for Everton and Leicester City only exacerbated such failures, as they finished 19th to return to the Championship.

Having spent 16 years in the second division the last time they were demoted, the hope around Elland Road will be that they can avoid another lengthy absence and bounce back at the first time of asking.

To do that, it will require an almighty effort from the hierarchy to secure a new long-term manager and a host of new players to propel them there, amidst a potential takeover.

However, they might have some key assets who could spearhead such a charge, who are already in their squad and unlikely to leave this summer.

One such example is Darko Gyabi, who joined as a top-quality youngster from Manchester City just last summer. Despite the £5m expended, he was forced into the U21s for the majority of the campaign.

Having surely acclimatised to life at Elland Road now, next term could truly be his breakthrough one to announce himself as a star in Yorkshire.

How good is Darko Gyabi?

With all the physical assets to compete in such a taxing division, it is wholly possible that the 19-year-old could be the Championship's next top product.

After all, he has already shown himself to be at a level above his youth category, with journalist Joe Donnohue offering massive praise after one performance in particular back in March: "Darko Gyabi's performance tonight is the most complete midfield display by any LUFC player, at any level, (I've seen) this season. Passing, strength, presence, awareness, use of his body - class."

He continued by noting that he "plays with an attitude, dynamism & real vitality"; attributes that will be key to dominating midfield battles.

As such, he may already be ahead of a certain Weston McKennie, the American who endured a torrid time in Yorkshire after his half a season loan from Juventus back in January.

The midfielder did little to weave his way into the hearts of those at Elland Road during his six-month stint, as he travelled home to Turin this week with zero goals and just one assist to show for his efforts.

On the flip side, with Gyabi amassing five goal contributions from 17 Premier League 2 games, his offensive input cannot be understated alongside his other impressive attributes. This has culminated in just three senior appearances, which should be vastly expanded upon next season with more game time likely forthcoming.

Gyabi's work in the U20 World Cup serves to offer further proof as to just how remarkable he is for his age, as the teenage sensation has recorded a 7.07 average rating thus far, maintaining an 88% pass accuracy alongside, one interception, 2.7 tackles and 2.7 successful dribbles per game, via Sofascore.

This tough-tackling mindset blended with elegance on the ball makes him a technical marvel, who already stands at a whopping 6 foot 5 to only emphasise his stature as someone capable of making the step up.

He has everything needed to shine at senior level, and it could be argued that a run of games in the Premier League might have even been merited. But with huge changes set to occur this summer once McKennie and co depart, Gyabi should offer some clarity for the new boss, as a nailed-on starter for their new adventure in the Championship.