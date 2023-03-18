Leeds United return to Premier League action again later today, as they seek to secure some final points to make the table more favourable as the international break looms.

It will be far from an easy task however, as they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers to face Julen Lopetegui's resurgent outfit. Javi Gracia will know the importance of this game, and should they win it there is cause to believe that the Old Gold could get sucked back into a dogfight for their place in the division.

Having most recently twice fought back to earn a point against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Whites have endured similarly patchy form akin to their foes today.

It, therefore, means neither side will boast huge swathes of momentum, but there will remain intense pressure on the Yorkshire outfit given they start the day in the relegation zone.

What will make this task even more arduous is the enforced absence of their top midfielder Tyler Adams, who was struck down in training. Whilst the international break comes at a good time to offset this, it leaves them with a huge decision to make with regard to who might fill that engine room vacancy today.

There was a suggestion that Gracia could look to youth, as Phil Hay reported: "Gracia says Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray are midfielders he'll think about using while Adams is out."

When will Tyler Adams be back for Leeds?

Earlier this week the club admitted that the American would be sidelined due to a hamstring injury, suggesting that he would not join up with his national team during the break.

Whilst a set time frame has not been published, the fact that the 23-year-old will visit a specialist suggests that they are keen to ensure it is not long-term as they enter the run-in.

Adams has been imperative for Leeds this campaign, missing just two Premier League games whilst earning a 6.98 average rating. This has been underpinned by his impressive 3.7 tackles per game, which he pairs with 1.2 key passes too, via Sofascore.

This kind of unrelenting presence is hard to replace, but in Gyabi they have someone who can offer the same type of work rate in his absence. Journalist Joe Donnohue supported this claim, as he wrote on Twitter that he "Plays with an attitude, dynamism & real vitality".

This was after the 19-year-old had put in "the most complete midfield display by any #LUFC player, at any level" that Donnohue had seen this season.

In his three appearances in the Football League Trophy, he has already proven that he can more than emulate Adams' presence, as he averaged one key pass and 2.3 tackles per 90, via Sofascore.

Whilst there are arguably few greater blows that Gracia could have faced, to have someone of Gyabi's quality to replace him eases that significantly.