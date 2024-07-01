With Charlie Cresswell already seemingly set to swap Elland Road for Toulouse, Leeds United are now reportedly set to lose another young player in this summer's transfer window.

Leeds transfer news

Of course, it looked like Leeds were about to bid farewell to Archie Gray in their biggest blow yet this summer before they reportedly rejected Brentford's proposal. The young star even had a medical lined up at Brentford but could now join Tottenham.

The same can't be said for Cresswell, however, who is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Toulouse next week ahead of completing a £3.8m move this summer. The central defender struggled for minutes last season and is heading for the exit door potentially alongside another young gem.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Plymouth Argyle have reached an agreement to sign Darko Gyabi on loan from Leeds next season. The young central midfielder spent part of last season on loan at the Pilgrims and is now set to make his return to the Championship club, where he will work under new manager Wayne Rooney.

Daniel Farke may hope to welcome back a player ready to step into his first team, as Gyabi gains crucial minutes in the Championship next season. With his contract set to expire in 2026 too, it's set to be an important year for the 20-year-old in what could end in a career crossroad.

"Excellent" Gyabi needs Plymouth return

With minutes far from guaranteed at Elland Road, a return to Plymouth on loan makes perfect sense for Gyabi. The young midfielder will get the opportunity to play week in, week out whilst learning from one of England's greatest-ever players in the form of Rooney. If his destiny is to eventually leave Leeds on a permanent basis in 2026 too, then impressing other Championship clubs will certainly do the 20-year-old no harm.

Gyabi earned plenty of praise during last season's loan spell, with former Plymouth manager Ian Foster saying via The Yorkshire Evening Post whilst also praising Ashley Phillips: "They were excellent, both of them. They fit in the group incredibly well and that’s credit to the other boys.

"We’ve welcomed them. I don’t look at birth certificates when I pick teams. They’re both teenagers coming into what is a very, very difficult game and I thought they both handled it really, really well. Ashley was solid throughout the game. I thought his in-possession game was good, and we’ve seen with Darko what he’s capable of. He’s full of energy. He wants to get on the ball, play forward and break lines."

Now seemingly set to become the next player to leave Elland Road this summer, Gyabi may hope to instantly find the form he first showed at Plymouth last season.