TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has floated the possibility of West Ham United appointing a big name to replace the under-fire Julen Lopetegui, as speculation continues to surround his position at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui could be sacked by West Ham "at any moment"

Reports in the last few days have claimed that Lopetegui could be sacked by West Ham "at any moment", as the Hammers hierarchy grow increasingly impatient.

A poor run of results have left West Ham languishing 14th in the Premier League table, picking up just three wins from a possible 10, following a summer transfer window where they spent north of £120 million on new recruits.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

This has led to other reports that West Ham are already considering alternative hires. It is believed by some that ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is a contender to succeed Lopetegui, with the Portuguese boasting an excellent, trophy-laden record from his time in the Primeira Liga.

Meanwhile, a tactician very well known by supporters, former backroom member Edin Terzic, is also being considered by West Ham as an option.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT this week, Bent has suggested that current interim Man United boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, a Premier League all-time great, may also be a contender.

Bent says van Nistelrooy could replace Lopetegui at West Ham

The former Tottenham and Aston Villa striker believes east London is a potential landing spot for the Dutchman, with his future unclear beyond Ruben Amorim's arrival on November 11.

Bent suggests van Nistelrooy's next job could be at West Ham, and he does have trophy-winning experience in charge of PSV Eindhoven. The 48-year-old won both the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup during his time in the Eredivisie, averaging an impressive 2.20 points per game (Transfermarkt), and now boasts top-flight know-how from his time working under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

“There’s West Ham," said the pundit on a live broadcast (04/11/2024, via West Ham Zone].

“He [van Nistelrooy] might be going, ‘Do you know what? If I just do a good job, who knows? The footballing world is massive so I might get another manager’s job.'”