TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has floated the possibility of West Ham United appointing a big name to replace the under-fire Julen Lopetegui, as speculation continues to surround his position at the London Stadium.
Lopetegui could be sacked by West Ham "at any moment"
Reports in the last few days have claimed that Lopetegui could be sacked by West Ham "at any moment", as the Hammers hierarchy grow increasingly impatient.
What the West Ham boardroom are now really thinking about Julen Lopetegui
Pressure has grown on the Spaniard after a 3-0 slump to Forest.
A poor run of results have left West Ham languishing 14th in the Premier League table, picking up just three wins from a possible 10, following a summer transfer window where they spent north of £120 million on new recruits.
|
West Ham Results: 2024/25
|
Match
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Competition
|
Result
|
#12
|
02/11/2024
|
Nottingham Forest (A)
|
Premier League
|
3-0 loss
|
#11
|
27/10/2024
|
Man United (H)
|
Premier League
|
2-1 win
|
#10
|
19/10/2024
|
Tottenham (A)
|
Premier League
|
4-1 loss
|
#9
|
05/10/2024
|
Ipswich (H)
|
Premier League
|
4-1 win
|
#8
|
28/09/2024
|
Brentford (A)
|
Premier League
|
1-1 draw
|
#7
|
25/09/2024
|
Liverpool (A)
|
Carabao Cup
|
5-1 loss
|
#6
|
21/09/2024
|
Chelsea (H)
|
Premier League
|
3-0 loss
|
#5
|
14/09/2024
|
Fulham (A)
|
Premier League
|
1-1 draw
|
#4
|
31/08/2024
|
Man City (H)
|
Premier League
|
3-1 loss
|
#3
|
28/08/2024
|
Bournemouth (H)
|
Carabao Cup
|
1-0 win
|
#2
|
24/08/2024
|
Crystal Palace (A)
|
Premier League
|
2-0 win
|
#1
|
17/08/2024
|
Aston Villa (H)
|
Premier League
|
2-1 loss
This has led to other reports that West Ham are already considering alternative hires. It is believed by some that ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is a contender to succeed Lopetegui, with the Portuguese boasting an excellent, trophy-laden record from his time in the Primeira Liga.
Meanwhile, a tactician very well known by supporters, former backroom member Edin Terzic, is also being considered by West Ham as an option.
Now, speaking on talkSPORT this week, Bent has suggested that current interim Man United boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, a Premier League all-time great, may also be a contender.
Bent says van Nistelrooy could replace Lopetegui at West Ham
The former Tottenham and Aston Villa striker believes east London is a potential landing spot for the Dutchman, with his future unclear beyond Ruben Amorim's arrival on November 11.
Bent suggests van Nistelrooy's next job could be at West Ham, and he does have trophy-winning experience in charge of PSV Eindhoven. The 48-year-old won both the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup during his time in the Eredivisie, averaging an impressive 2.20 points per game (Transfermarkt), and now boasts top-flight know-how from his time working under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.
“There’s West Ham," said the pundit on a live broadcast (04/11/2024, via West Ham Zone].
“He [van Nistelrooy] might be going, ‘Do you know what? If I just do a good job, who knows? The footballing world is massive so I might get another manager’s job.'”