Whether Liverpool succeed against the odds and overturn a three-goal deficit against Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night is one thing, but if Jurgen Klopp's side produced a languid, uninspiring performance then hopes of a resurrection will ebb away.

A campaign of great excitement is at risk of fizzing out quite disappointingly at the final phase of Klopp's reign on Merseyside, with the Reds losing twice at Anfield last week, 3-0 against Gien Piero Gasperini's men in the first leg of their quarter-final tie and again last weekend against Crystal Palace.

Hopes of European silverware now dangle by a thread, while Manchester City have leapfrogged Liverpool and Arsenal into pole position in the Premier League with just a smattering of fixtures left to play.

A confidence-lifting display is paramount, but Liverpool will have to contend with the absence of Conor Bradley, who has been ruled out for the rest of April. On the plus side, a host of stars have returned from layoffs of late.

With Liverpool travelling to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, Klopp might make five changes to the team that the Eagles grounded.

1 GK - Allison

While Caoimhin Kelleher could start this one after Alisson made his anticipated return and produced a valiant display despite defeat against Crystal Palace, the first-choice shot-stopper must get the nod.

Liverpool simply have to reignite their campaign and there is no one better than Alisson between the sticks. His inclusion is a must.

2 RB - Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold might appear the obvious option to start at right-back after Bradley's injury but he was rushed back last time and look how that went.

With a clash against Fulham forthcoming, Joe Gomez should deputise, with the club's vice-captain introduced after the break.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

It's not been the best of weeks for Ibrahima Konate, who has been at fault in both of his side's recent defeats and is currently scraping for the last vestiges of his recent imperiousness.

Still, the France international has been a monstrous presence at the back this term and now he finds himself presented with the perfect chance to redeem himself.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has definitely not been at his best these past few weeks but he's still been performing with steel-enforced strength this season, and he will be confident that he can revive his formidability.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Probably Liverpool's best player against Palace, Andy Robertson's energy and drive will certainly be on display in Italy.

He just needs to combine his core qualities with the highest degree of creativity and decision-making.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

Wataru Endo looks off the boil and so Alexis Mac Allister must be unleashed in the anchoring position in midfield to steady Liverpool's ship and blend toughness with creativity from deep.

He's been sublime this season and if Liverpool are to enjoy success once again, he will surely be at the centre of the action.

7 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai hasn't quite fallen by the wayside in recent months but he's lost his balance down the meandering path of Liverpool's campaign, and has been guilty of some poor performances of late, notably making a horrible mistake in the build-up to Atalanta's third one week ago.

As per FBref, the Hungary international ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for passes attempted, the top 18% for progressive passes, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 7% for blocks per 90.

It's all in his locker. This would be the time for Szoboszlai to revive his early-season prowess.

8 CM - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has to start. With Mac Allister dropping deeper the 21-year-old will be vital in serving Liverpool's profligate forwards with enough chances to bypass the Atalanta net.

Harvey Elliott: Europa League Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 9 Matches started 8 Assists 4 Pass completion 85% Key passes per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.4 Ball recoveries per game 4.1 Dribbles per game 1.1 Duels won per game 3.7 Stats via Sofascore

Having made quite the impression in Europe this season, Elliott could hold the key to ensuring Liverpool eradicate any complacency and start strong.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah just hasn't been on the money since returning from injury - scoring just once in his last four games - with much having been left to be desired in regard to his overall performance.

Still, he's Salah. Klopp will unleash him from the outset on Thursday night because he's capable of wreaking devastation on the opposition and he just needs to lift himself back up. He's desperately needed ahead of the coming weeks.

10 LW - Cody Gakpo

One of the few bright sparks from a torrid period, Cody Gakpo was handed a 7/10 match rating against Crystal Palace by the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle.

Praised for his "special skill set" by assistant manager Pep Lijnders, the Dutchman also won 11 duels and created five key passes for his teammates against Atalanta one week ago.

Darwin Nunez has been influential this season but has recently regressed to last season's wasteful level. He's got to be ditched for this one.

11 CF - Diogo Jota

In line for his first start since injuring himself when in red-hot form against Brentford in February, Diogo Jota was one of the culpable shot-skewers last weekend but he's arguably Liverpool's best finisher, with 14 goals and four assists from 18 starting appearances in all competitions this season.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Joe Gomez, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (DM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (CM) Harvey Elliott; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Cody Gakpo, (CF) Diogo Jota.