Leeds United are expected to complete a number of late deals before the transfer window slams shut, but precious time is running out with just over 24 hours of the window left.

Who could Leeds United sign on deadline day?

With a hectic summer of key incomings and numerous outgoings, Daniel Farke has done well to manage expectations and get fans on board despite the mass upheaval he has had to deal with.

The Whites have aspirations of toppling the Championship at the first time of asking, but with their stuttering start to the league season, that is a goal that has taken a serious dent.

In an effort to get them back on track, already the German manager has made big moves towards further bolstering his squad in time for the deadline. One such touted name is Glen Kamara, who has taken a giant step towards making his move a reality.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now even uttered his famous phrase, writing on Twitter:

"Glen Kamara from Rangers to Leeds, deal agreed and here we go — player on his way to undergo medical tests later today. #LUFC Medical booked in the afternoon as deal has been agreed between clubs and on player side."

This comes hours after Four Lads Had A Dream suggested his £5m move was imminent.

How good is Glen Kamara?

Having moved to Ibrox in 2019, the 27-year-old powerhouse has swiftly become a mainstay under the various managers to grace their dugout, with Steven Gerrard the first to laud his exploits.

The former Liverpool legend was effusive in his praise following one of his first performances, noting:

"He’s a terrific footballer in possession, always playing with his head up and looking to connect defence and attack. But what pleased me most is what I spoke about when we signed him in terms of how he’ll be out of possession. Will he hunt the ball back, be aggressive, work hard for the team and be a monster in the middle of the park?

"He showed signs of that against Kilmarnock and potentially he can become a top midfielder.”

It could now be Farke who benefits from this prediction though, with eye-catching form to suggest he has certainly grown as a player during his time in Scotland.

After all, his 2021/22 season was a standout one, with a 7.01 average rating feeding into his three goals, three assists, 91% pass accuracy as well as 1.3 key passes and one tackle per game, via Sofascore.

For comparison, his rating would have made him Leeds' best-performing player last term in the Premier League.

As a combative midfielder with the quality to occasionally push forward, there is every reason to believe that Kamara could be the reincarnated version of a former fan favourite, David Batty, in Leeds' current engine room.

Having also made his debut in the second division, as the Rangers star would also be set to, he helped his boyhood club seal promotion under Howard Wilkinson before winning the league the year before it was rebranded.

A teammate of his at the time, Tony Dorigo, praised the hard-faced nature of the midfielder:

"Fantastic player, absolutely fantastic player. One of those players that as a team-mate he’s the one you want. In the trenches, I want Batts alongside me.

“He set the tone a lot at Elland Road and away. it would be a tackle in the first one or two minutes and you’d look into your opponent’s eyes – if the guy could get up because he’d be on the deck – and if they were up for it, then okay, but it was Batts that normally set the tone."

His presence helped protect a staunch backline, and although he would eventually leave, his return was well-received despite their eventual relegation in 2004.

Batty remains a revered figure in Yorkshire, and should Kamara seek to emulate his tough-tackling but economical style of play, he too could quickly become an instant fan favourite.

After all, those aforementioned figures clearly show that the foundation is there for him to become so at Elland Road.