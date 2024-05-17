Despite their league fate still sitting undecided, Southampton have already suffered a transfer blow ahead of the summer window, with one player now set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints could yet see their summer plans reach a whole new level if they secure promotion to the Premier League courtesy of the play-offs. As things stand, they just one win away from meeting Leeds United at Wembley, with tonight's clash against West Bromwich Albion standing in their way. Even with that promotion, however, the Saints are still set to lose a couple of key players, including Che Adams.

The Scotland international has been linked with both Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers this week as his contract ticks down at St Mary's, allowing him to depart as a free agent at the end of the campaign. And he isn't the only player set to depart.

As confirmed by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, David Brooks is set to return to Bournemouth this summer ahead of next season, slashing the chances of Southampton landing a permanent deal and securing a contract worth a reported £50k-a-week with the winger.

Iraola told the Bournemouth Echo when asked if the plan had changed regarding Brooks' Bournemouth future: "Yes, no change at all. I hope he finishes strong, he can get promoted and be very important for his club now. He will try definitely but he will come back after the summer.

“I have always said it, Brooksy is a very good player. I rate him very highly, but it was a matter of him wanting to play more minutes. That’s the reason we decided to let him go on loan, for these months.”

Related Martin must tweak formation and unleash "brilliant" Southampton star Russell Martin could make tweaks here and there for Southampton's opening leg test at West Bromwich Albion.

The decision comes as a frustrating blow for Russell Martin, who hasn't exactly remained coy on his desire to keep hold of Brooks, saying via the Bournemouth Echo: “I would sign Brooksy to a contract that he has to stay with me until he retires.”

"Fantastic" Brooks is Premier League quality

Brooks deserves incredible credit for getting back to such form after illness and could now complete his comeback by becoming a consistent Premier League player, much to the detriment of Southampton. The Welshman would have been an ideal first signing after securing promotion, but now his final game at the club could either be against West Brom or on the biggest stage at Wembley.

Described as "fantastic" by Martin, Brooks could add to his Southampton record at the perfect time in the play-offs, having already scored two goals and five assists during his time at St Mary's. Now 26 years old and in his prime, the Wales international has returned to his best at an important time and will finally look to reclaim his place at Bournemouth next season.