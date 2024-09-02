One Chelsea outcast who Enzo Maresca doesn't want is in talks to leave the club permanently this summer despite the Premier League transfer window having shut at the end of August, it has been reported.

Maresca makes plans clear

Much has been made of Chelsea's willingness to dip into the transfer market on an almost weekly basis in the two years since Todd Boehly's arrival, with the turnover of players at Stamford Bridge only rivalled across the Premier League by Nottingham Forest.

11 new faces arrived this summer, with four forwards arriving led by Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, while Jadon Sancho was signed on loan on transfer deadline day, in a deal that will become permanent should Chelsea finish higher than 14th place, something that both those in charge and the fanbase hope will be a formality this season.

Chelsea's summer 2024 arrivals Player Fee (as per transfermarkt) Pedro Neto €60m Joao Felix €52m Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall €35.4m Filip Jorgensen €24.5m Mike Penders €20m Aaron Anselmino €16.5m Renato Veiga €14m Caleb Wiley €10.1m Marc Guiu €6m Jadon Sancho Loan Tosin Adarabioyo Free

But it has meant that plenty have found themselves frozen out by new boss Enzo Maresca, with Raheem Sterling only escaping via a deadline day loan to Arsenal.

"At the moment, with the squad that we have, I am working with 22, 23 or 21 players - not with the 42 players, otherwise it is impossible," Maresca said a week before the transfer deadline. "It is impossible for any manager in the world to make a session with 45 players. It's impossible. You cannot do that."

It means that plenty have been left scrambling for new clubs, and now one is locked in talks over an exit.

Striker in talks to leave

That comes in the shape of Ivorian attacker David Datro Fofana, who spent last season on loan with Burnley, where he scored four times in 15 appearances. The striker, who was signed in January 2023, still has a mammoth five years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal at Stamford Bridge.

But he has made just four senior appearances for the Blues and is out of Maresca's plans following the arrival of Marc Guiu. He reportedly saw moves away to both Sunderland and Hoffenheim collapse on transfer deadline day, but now has found a new suitor.

According to the BBC, Greek side AEK Athens are exploring a move to sign the 21-year-old, with their sporting director Panagiotis Kone spotted at Stamford Bridge for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace as they held face-to-face talks to sign the young striker.

It is unclear whether the move would take the shape of a permanent or loan deal, with Chelsea likely in no rush to sell the striker unless they can recoup their reported £10m outlay given they still have plenty of flexibility over his contract.

The Greek transfer window remains open until September 11th, which could be the final chance that Chelsea's unwanted players have to continue their careers before January.