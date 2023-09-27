Tottenham Hotspur have played host to plenty of talented players, managed by a plethora of intelligent managers, across their rich and lengthy history.

However, in recent memory, it almost seems like the two have evaded one another, with stars such as Luka Modric and Gareth Bale having been produced just years before Mauricio Pochettino would build a side worthy of their presence.

Such has been the frustration surrounding the club across the past few seasons, it was valid to voice frustrations that head coaches like the Argentine were seldom backed. However, this seemingly spurred Daniel Levy to shift aggressively in the other direction, dismissing the now-Chelsea boss in favour of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and later Antonio Conte: three disastrous appointments.

Seeking a return to the free-flowing football that has the potential to unite the club, Ange Postecoglou is now at the helm and has enjoyed a fine start to life in north London.

Whilst enjoying the present, and praising the recent work of the chairman, that does not expunge his failures of the past which often stunted their growth towards the pinnacle of English football. It goes without saying that the most successful periods in their history came well before Levy began his time at the club in 2000, having only overseen one trophy during that period.

A man who typifies that earlier notion of a top player featuring in a squad that is not worthy of his calibre was David Ginola, who actually left right around the time that the 62-year-old businessman completed his takeover of the Lilywhites.

How many goals did David Ginola score?

Having joined from Newcastle United in 1997, the silky Frenchman had endeared himself to the Toon Army with a string of stellar performances as the front man of Kevin Keegan's attempted revolution.

Seeking to turn the Magpies into a major European force, he pursued the 56-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain and got his man. However, with 23 goal contributions across 76 games for the club, Ginola's stint was marred by the disappointment of the 1995/96 season, as despite finishing a strong second, they actually led the league by ten points in January.

Even adding Alan Shearer to their lineup could not help them over the line, and another second-place finish saw him seek greener pastures, a decision reinforced by the resignation of Keegan. Spurs would then profit.

However, the forward's time at a new club would share many similarities with that Tyneside spell, as he starred for a side that could not reach the heights he required. After all, in 1999 Ginola would emulate Dennis Bergkamp with a second Player of the Year award in the same season, becoming the first player in Premier League history to win it while at a club that finished the season outside of the top four.

David Ginola's first five PL seasons Games (via Transfermarkt) Goals Assists 1999/2000 - Tottenham Hotspur 36 4 4 1998/1999 - Tottenham Hotspur 30 3 10 1997/1998 - Tottenham Hotspur 34 6 3 1996/1967 - Newcastle United 24 1 5 1995/1965 - Newcastle United 34 5 8

His majesty was outlined by former Newcastle centre-back Steve Howey: "Everyone knew straight away how good he was." This was a notion supported by ex-Spurs defender Justin Edinburgh: "We had seen how well he had done since arriving at Newcastle. It was a very exciting time and obviously the lads were buzzing with his signing."

He continued: "He took his football very seriously and he was someone who wanted to win," says Edinburgh. "He had an opinion, and it wasn't always what I thought was right or what was best for me, but he was a big character and a good mixer in the group."

Such was the trickster's quality, the full-back was even willing to allow the winger free reign: "Luxury players do other things. At times he would leave me exposed and I came in for some flak, but when you have someone who can produce that moment of magic then is that a luxury player? I think that's someone who is a creator or a catalyst. Everyone plays their part in a team and he played a massive part in ours."

However, he would exit north London with a sole EFL Cup, and left having scored 20 and assisted 20 more across 121 appearances for the Lilywhites. A mesmeric three years that lives long in the memory, but a legacy that could have been overshone had Levy gone deeper into his pocket to sign Eden Hazard when he had the opportunity.

How good was Eden Hazard?

A similarly enigmatic ace, the Belgian winger may have overseen a dramatic career nosedive since leaving Chelsea, but is widely recognised as one of the greatest to have ever graced the Premier League.

After all, across the 2018/19 season at Stamford Bridge alone, the 32-year-old nearly matched Ginola's tally during his entire stay at Spurs. Hazard would score 16 and assist 15 in the league alone, earning his £130m move to Real Madrid and praise from former Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier: "Hazard is head and shoulders above everyone in the league so far this season. I saw him at Southampton when he didn't have his best game but was still a huge danger every time he got the ball."

His fellow pundit Charlie Nicholson would agree: "He's magnificent technically, he's the best footballer in the Premier League and the most exciting." Then, journalist Liam Canning would cap off such praise by writing: "Eden Hazard has scored an incredible solo goal tonight. This is season is going to be huge from the Belgian wizard. Why he is currently the best the Premier League has to offer."

Did Spurs nearly sign Eden Hazard?

Signed by Chelsea for just £32m in 2012, Harry Redknapp actually regaled a story where they could have instead signed the magician, who would go on to win two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and numerous other domestic honours, alongside his own PFA Player of the Year award.

The former Portsmouth boss would tell talkSPORT: "I tried to sign him for Tottenham.

“Joe Cole was playing with him at Lille and Joe rang me saying,’ Harry, I’m playing with a boy at Lille and he’s the best player I’ve ever played with’, and Joe played with some top players at Chelsea.

“So I went over to Lille four times, but the first time I saw enough, I knew. I kept turning up trying to actually meet with him. I watched to have a chat with him."

However, the classic frugality of Levy was set to scupper another deal for the club, as the 76-year-old former boss would continue: "Eventually I met with him in a hotel and spent an hour or so chatting with him. He wanted to come to Tottenham at that time, but unfortunately the deal didn’t get done. It was a shame."

One of the great 'what could have been' stories, had Spurs secured this deal, perhaps it could have been them who benefitted from the bountiful silverware Hazard's presence ushered in at Stamford Bridge, usurping Ginola's legacy with ease.