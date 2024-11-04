Two managers are reportedly the front-runners to become the next Wolves boss, should the club decide to part ways with Gary O'Neil in the near future.

O'Neil under pressure at Wolves

Wanderers knew the importance of a win at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, as two of the Premier League's biggest strugglers so far this season locked horns at Molineux.

It proved to be another frustrating day at the office for O'Neil and his Wolves side, however, falling behind to Trevoh Chalobah's goal but equalising through Jorgen Strand Larsen. The hosts thought they'd won it when Joao Gomes struck with time running out, only for Marc Guehi to equalise and secure a 2-2 draw for Palace.

The result means that Wanderers are still bottom of the Premier League, having not won any of their opening 10 games in the competition this season, as pressure continues to grow on the manager.

Wolves have shown plenty of patience with O'Neil in recent months, still feeling he is the right man for the job, but potential replacements are being lined up, as doubts persist over his long-term future at Molineux.

Two managers are top targets for Wolves to replace O'Neil

According to a new report from Football Insider, Graham Potter and David Moyes are the favourites to replace O'Neil as Wolves manager, should he get the sack.

They are both said to be on Wanderers' "managerial shortlist", even being described as "top contenders" to take the job, with the current boss' future on a knife-edge.

O'Neil is certainly still bullish about his own future, telling reporters after the Palace game that he is simply focusing on the job in hand:

"I’m just going to carry on and do my job. I enjoy working with a group. I enjoyed this evening. We need to be better, of course we do. As I’ve said many times, a lot of it ends up being my responsibility, which I’m happy to take. Criticism around substitutions, criticism around the goals can land on my doorstep, no problem.

"That’s what I’m here for and we’re working very hard to make it as good as we can get it. It’s not the time for me to speak overly honestly around the whole bigger situation because whatever I say at this moment will be seen as excuses and I’m not interested."

In Potter and Moyes, Wolves have two intriguing managerial options at opposite ends of their career, with the pair winning a combined 14 times against Wanderers in the past - Potter twice and Moyes on 12 occasions.

The former would be a younger option with more modern tactical ideas, enjoying a 4-2-3-1 formation and a possession-based style of play. The jury is out after a poor spell in charge of Chelsea, though.

As for Moyes, at 61, he arguably doesn't represent the future as much, and some Wolves fans may want a younger manager, but he did win the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham in 2022/23.